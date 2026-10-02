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Reddit Will End RSS Feeds in November and Shut Down Its Public API in 2027

ByJolyen

Oct 2, 2026

Reddit Will End RSS Feeds in November and Shut Down Its Public API in 2027

Reddit is ending support for RSS feeds on November 13 and plans to shut down remaining public API access in March 2027, citing large-scale scraping and automated abuse. The changes will affect users who follow Reddit through feed readers, moderators who depend on RSS alerts, researchers, developers, social listening tools, and AI products that access Reddit data programmatically.

The company announced the changes alongside infrastructure updates for moderators and developers. Reddit said RSS has become a common channel for automated scraping, even though the format has long been used to subscribe to new posts without repeatedly visiting a website.

RSS Feeds Will Stop Working on November 13

RSS, short for Really Simple Syndication or Rich Site Summary, lets users receive website updates through standardized feeds. It became particularly popular during the blogging era and remains supported by services such as Feedly and independent news-reading apps.

Reddit said moderators who currently depend on RSS alerts should migrate to tools such as its Discord Relay app before November 13. The company said it does not have a direct replacement for people using Reddit RSS feeds outside moderation workflows.

Some moderators and users have already raised concerns about the change, arguing that RSS helps them manage communities and follow Reddit without relying on its main interface.

The decision also comes as Reddit increasingly licenses its user-generated content to AI companies. In its second-quarter results, Reddit reported $43 million in revenue outside advertising, up 24% from a year earlier.

Public API Access Will End in March 2027

Reddit is also moving third-party apps and bots away from its public Data API and onto its Developer Platform. In its developer announcement, the company said remaining public API access will end in March 2027.

Developers must register existing apps before Reddit begins removing API access for unregistered applications and users on January 12, 2027. Reddit says more than 14,000 apps and bots have already registered, with tools including DeltaBot, MagicEyeBot, and RemindMeBot among those that have completed or nearly completed migration.

The company is also tightening access to Old Reddit, its older text-heavy interface. Over the coming months, access will be limited to logged-in users who have used Old Reddit within the previous six months, another restriction Reddit attributes to scraping and automated traffic.

Once public API access ends, services that need broad programmatic access to Reddit conversations, including some AI assistants and commercial data products, will need to work through Reddit’s approved systems or establish commercial arrangements with the company.

Featured image credits: HDwallpapers.net

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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