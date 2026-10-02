The Encino Recovery and Detox Center Expands Access to Luxury Addiction Treatment in Los Angeles

The Encino Recovery and Detox Center announces the availability of luxury drug and alcohol treatment services for individuals throughout Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California communities. Located in Encino, the center provides medically supervised detoxification, residential treatment, and dual diagnosis care within a private setting that combines clinical services with upscale accommodations.

The center’s treatment model is designed for individuals who require structured support for substance use disorders, including those experiencing co occurring mental health concerns. Care is based on individual clinical needs, with treatment plans developed following an assessment of substance use history, medical considerations, behavioral health needs, and recovery goals.

Medically Supervised Detox and Residential Treatment

Medical detoxification is available for individuals who require professional monitoring while discontinuing alcohol or other substances. Withdrawal experiences can vary considerably depending on the substance involved, duration and pattern of use, medical history, and other factors. Clinical supervision allows the treatment team to monitor clients during this stage and provide appropriate support before the next phase of care.

Following detoxification, clients who need continued support may transition into residential treatment. The program provides a structured environment where individuals can participate in therapeutic services while remaining removed from many outside triggers and daily pressures.

Residential care may incorporate individual therapy, group counseling, behavioral health services, relapse prevention strategies, medical monitoring, and recovery planning. The specific combination of services is determined according to each client’s clinical circumstances rather than through a uniform treatment plan.

The center provides care for alcohol addiction and substance use involving opioids, fentanyl, heroin, benzodiazepines, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs. Appropriate treatment recommendations depend on an assessment conducted during the admissions and clinical evaluation process.

Dual Diagnosis Care Addresses Co Occurring Needs

For individuals experiencing both substance use and mental health concerns, The Encino Recovery and Detox Center provides dual diagnosis treatment. This form of care considers the relationship between addiction and behavioral health conditions when developing a treatment strategy.

Therapeutic approaches available at the center include cognitive behavioral therapy, commonly referred to as CBT, and dialectical behavior therapy, known as DBT. These evidence based approaches can help clients examine patterns of thought and behavior, develop coping strategies, strengthen emotional regulation skills, and address factors associated with substance use.

Treatment may also include additional therapeutic and behavioral health services based on clinical assessment. By considering addiction alongside relevant mental health needs, the program is structured to address multiple factors that may influence recovery.

Private Accommodations Complement the Treatment Experience

The Encino Recovery and Detox Center combines its clinical programs with residential amenities intended to create a comfortable environment during treatment. Accommodations include private rooms, spa style amenities, outdoor spaces, wellness focused areas, and meals prepared by an in house chef.

The center operates residential properties known as The Bungalow and The Moonshade. These environments provide dedicated spaces for therapy, rest, recreation, and recovery related activities while allowing clients to remain within a structured treatment program.

Privacy is an important element of the residential experience, particularly for individuals who prefer to receive addiction treatment away from their usual professional, social, or household environments. The accommodations are designed to support that preference while clients participate in the clinical components of their treatment plans.

Accreditation and California Licensing

The Encino Recovery and Detox Center is accredited by The Joint Commission and licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services. The center identifies its California Department of Health Care Services credential as License #191142BP.

These credentials provide an established regulatory and accreditation framework for the center’s addiction treatment operations. Prospective clients and families can review licensing and accreditation information when considering available treatment options.

The center also works with many major insurance plans. Insurance verification is available during the admissions process to help determine potential coverage for eligible treatment services and identify anticipated financial responsibilities before admission.

Encino Location Serves the Greater Los Angeles Area

The treatment center is located at 5002 Balboa Blvd in Encino, placing it within the San Fernando Valley and the broader Los Angeles metropolitan area. Its location provides access for individuals seeking treatment from communities throughout Los Angeles County and other parts of Southern California.

Communities within the center’s stated service area include Beverly Hills, Burbank, Calabasas, Culver City, Glendale, Malibu, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks, Tarzana, Van Nuys, and West Hollywood.

Admissions staff are available to provide information about detoxification, residential treatment, dual diagnosis services, insurance verification, and the admissions process. Treatment recommendations are made according to individual circumstances and an assessment of the appropriate level of care.

The announcement reflects The Encino Recovery and Detox Center’s continued focus on providing addiction treatment within Los Angeles through a combination of medical oversight, behavioral health services, residential programming, and private accommodations.

About The Encino Recovery and Detox Center

The Encino Recovery and Detox Center is a drug and alcohol detoxification and residential treatment center located at 5002 Balboa Blvd, Encino, California 91316. The center provides medically supervised detoxification, residential addiction treatment, dual diagnosis care, behavioral health services, and individualized treatment planning. Its residential environment includes private accommodations and wellness focused amenities designed to complement clinical care. The center is accredited by The Joint Commission and licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services. Information about treatment programs, facilities, admissions, and insurance verification is available at theencinodetoxcenter.com . Admissions inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .