Haselwood Auto Group Launches 12th Annual Drive for a Cause Campaign Benefiting Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Haselwood Auto Group today announced the launch of its 12th annual “Drive for a Cause” campaign, a month-long community initiative benefiting Fred Hutch Cancer Center in Seattle. The campaign will run from October 1 through October 31, 2026, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As part of the campaign, Haselwood Auto Group will donate $25 for every vehicle purchase and $5 for every service repair order completed at any of the West Hills Autoplex dealerships throughout October.

The annual campaign provides Haselwood Auto Group customers and community members with an opportunity to support cancer research and treatment efforts through eligible vehicle purchases and service visits. No purchase or service appointment is required to make a direct contribution.

To date, Haselwood Auto Group’s community initiatives have raised more than $1.4 million to support cancer research and related efforts at Fred Hutch, including research programs, laboratory supplies, and clinical studies.

“Creating remarkable experiences for each other and our communities with integrity, respect, and loyalty is at the heart of everything we do,” said a Haselwood Auto Group representative. “Cancer has affected families throughout Kitsap County and communities across the region. Through our partnership with Fred Hutch, our customers and employees have an opportunity to help support research and treatment efforts that are making a difference in the fight against cancer.”

Community members can participate by visiting any participating Haselwood Auto Group dealership during the month of October. Customers who are purchasing a vehicle or having an eligible service repair order completed will automatically contribute through the campaign’s designated donation amounts. Direct contributions are also welcome, and no purchase or service appointment is required to participate.

About Haselwood Auto Group

Haselwood Auto Group serves Bremerton, Silverdale, Port Orchard, and surrounding Kitsap County communities through a network of automotive dealerships representing multiple manufacturers.

The group’s dealerships include Haselwood Hyundai, Haselwood Volkswagen, Haselwood Chevrolet GMC, Heartland Toyota, West Hills Honda, West Hills Kia, West Hills Ford, West Hills Mazda, and West Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM.

Through the Haselwood Family Foundation and community initiatives such as “Drive for a Cause,” Haselwood Auto Group supports programs focused on healthcare, youth development, and community welfare.

Campaign Terms and Disclaimers

*100% of all contributions will be donated to the Fred Hutch Cancer Center.

Contributions to Fred Hutch Cancer Center are tax deductible to the extent allocated

by federal tax law. TAX EIN 91-1935159.

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