BNI Clinics Expands Access to Psychiatric and Psychological Care for Teens and Adults in the Los Angeles Area

BNI Clinics, a mental health clinic serving the Los Angeles area, is expanding access to psychiatric and psychological care for adolescents and adults seeking support for a range of behavioral health conditions. The practice provides clinical evaluation and treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD, mood disorders, substance use disorders, and other psychiatric concerns.

Founded in 2008, BNI Clinics brings several areas of behavioral health care into one clinical setting. Its services include child and adolescent psychiatry, adult psychiatry, addiction psychiatry, psychotherapy, psychological testing, transcranial magnetic stimulation, commonly known as TMS, and ketamine treatment. Care is based on clinical evaluation, individual treatment needs, medical history, and other factors relevant to each patient.

Mental Health Care Across Different Stages of Life

Mental health needs can change considerably between adolescence and adulthood. BNI Clinics maintains services for both age groups, allowing its clinical team to address developmental, behavioral, emotional, and psychiatric concerns within age appropriate treatment settings.

Child and adolescent psychiatry focuses on conditions affecting younger patients during periods of significant emotional, cognitive, and social development. Psychiatric assessment can help identify symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, ADHD, trauma, mood disorders, behavioral concerns, and other conditions that may affect daily functioning.

Adult psychiatric care addresses mental health concerns that may influence relationships, employment, family responsibilities, concentration, sleep, emotional regulation, and overall functioning. Depending on the findings of an evaluation, treatment may include medication management, psychotherapy, or other clinically appropriate interventions.

By maintaining services for adolescents and adults, the practice provides access to care across different stages of life without relying on a single treatment model for every patient.

Psychological Testing Adds Detail to the Diagnostic Process

BNI Clinics also provides psychological testing for individuals who may benefit from a more detailed assessment of cognitive, emotional, behavioral, or interpersonal functioning. Testing can be particularly useful when symptoms overlap, when diagnostic questions remain after an initial evaluation, or when additional information is needed to guide treatment planning.

Depending on the purpose of the evaluation, psychological assessment may examine attention and concentration, learning difficulties, intellectual functioning, emotional and behavioral concerns, social functioning, and personality characteristics.

The assessment process can involve clinical interviews, review of relevant records, standardized psychological measures, interpretation of findings, and preparation of recommendations. The exact testing process varies according to the referral question and individual circumstances.

Rather than functioning as a separate treatment, psychological testing can provide clinicians with additional information that complements psychiatric assessment and helps clarify the factors contributing to a patient’s symptoms.

Specialized Options for Patients With More Complex Treatment Needs

For eligible patients, BNI Clinics offers specialized psychiatric treatment options including TMS and ketamine based care. These services provide additional approaches that clinicians may consider after reviewing a patient’s diagnosis, medical history, previous treatment response, medications, and other relevant clinical factors.

TMS is a noninvasive treatment that uses magnetic stimulation and has recognized applications in psychiatric care. It may be considered for certain patients with depression, including individuals whose symptoms have not adequately improved with previous treatment approaches. Clinical evaluation is required to determine whether TMS is appropriate for a particular patient.

Ketamine treatment is also available through the practice for patients who meet appropriate clinical criteria. Because ketamine based psychiatric care requires consideration of medical history, medications, symptoms, treatment history, and potential risks, suitability is determined through professional assessment and individualized treatment planning.

These options complement the clinic’s broader psychiatric and psychological services, giving clinicians additional treatment modalities to consider when conventional approaches have not produced an adequate response or when individual circumstances call for further evaluation.

Addiction Psychiatry Addresses Coexisting Behavioral Health Needs

Substance use and psychiatric conditions can occur at the same time, creating clinical circumstances that require attention to both concerns. BNI Clinics provides addiction psychiatry for individuals experiencing substance use disorders and related mental health symptoms.

Psychiatric evaluation in this setting can help clinicians examine the relationship between substance use, mood, anxiety, behavior, medications, and other factors. Where appropriate, treatment planning may address both substance related concerns and coexisting psychiatric conditions rather than considering each issue independently.

This service forms part of the clinic’s broader outpatient behavioral health model and provides another point of access for patients whose mental health needs extend beyond a single diagnosis.

Evidence Based Care Guides Individual Treatment Planning

BNI Clinics bases treatment planning on psychiatric assessment and established therapeutic approaches. Rather than applying the same intervention to every patient with a particular diagnosis, clinicians consider symptoms, treatment history, medical factors, psychological findings, and individual circumstances when determining appropriate next steps.

Psychotherapy can form part of that process for patients whose treatment plans call for therapeutic support. Depending on clinical needs, therapy may address emotional regulation, behavioral patterns, trauma related concerns, relationships, coping strategies, and other factors connected with mental health and daily functioning.

Medication management may also be incorporated when clinically appropriate. Ongoing psychiatric care allows medication response, symptoms, side effects, and changes in a patient’s condition to be reviewed as treatment progresses.

The availability of psychiatry, therapy, testing, addiction services, and specialized treatments within the same practice allows treatment plans to draw from multiple areas of behavioral health care when clinically indicated.

Serving the Greater Los Angeles Area From Agoura Hills

BNI Clinics operates from 28038 Dorothy Dr, Suite 200, Agoura Hills, California. The location provides access to outpatient behavioral health services for individuals and families in the surrounding Los Angeles area seeking psychiatric evaluation, psychological assessment, therapy, medication management, or specialized treatment.

The practice was founded by Oliver Ahmadpour, MD, and Arastou Aminzadeh, MD, psychiatrists educated at the University of Southern California. Since its establishment, BNI Clinics has developed a multidisciplinary approach intended to address a range of psychiatric and psychological needs within an outpatient clinical environment.

As behavioral health conditions can differ substantially in their symptoms, severity, duration, and effect on daily life, professional evaluation remains an important part of determining appropriate care. BNI Clinics continues to provide assessment and treatment options designed around those individual clinical differences.

About BNI Clinics

BNI Clinics, also known as Behavioral Neuroscience Institute, is a Los Angeles area mental health clinic founded in 2008 by Oliver Ahmadpour, MD, and Arastou Aminzadeh, MD, two University of Southern California educated psychiatrists. Located at 28038 Dorothy Dr, Suite 200, Agoura Hills, CA 91301, the practice provides child and adolescent psychiatry, adult psychiatry, addiction psychiatry, psychotherapy, psychological testing, TMS, ketamine treatment, and related behavioral health services. BNI Clinics provides care for conditions including anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, mood disorders, and substance use disorders. Additional information about the practice and its services is available through the BNI Clinics website . Inquiries may be directed to [email protected] .