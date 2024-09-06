AMD and Intel Join Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI Feature Rollout

Microsoft has announced that its Copilot+ AI features will soon be available on AMD and Intel laptops, with a rollout expected in November via free Windows 11 updates. Initially exclusive to Qualcomm CPUs, the inclusion of AMD and Intel marks a significant expansion of the AI capabilities in Microsoft’s ecosystem. Laptops equipped with AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 or Intel’s Lunar Lake CPUs, both meeting the necessary requirements, will support these features.

The announcement aligns with Intel’s recent reveal of its Lunar Lake laptop CPUs, which will be available later in September. Meanwhile, AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 chips are already being utilized in models such as the Asus Zenbook S 16 OLED. Both AMD and Intel have confirmed their CPUs’ compatibility with Microsoft’s Copilot+ requirements, which include having a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with at least 45 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) of processing power.

With the update, users of eligible laptops can expect features like Live Captions with translation, AI-enhanced image generation in Microsoft Paint, and improved adjustments in the Photos app. Windows Studio Effects for video calls, already available on some laptops, will also be part of the update.

However, one feature that may not be included in the initial release is Recall. This feature, which tracks user activity to offer context-aware responses, has been tested only within the press so far. Microsoft plans to launch Recall for Windows Insiders in October, suggesting a potential broader rollout in conjunction with the November updates.

AMD and Intel are optimistic about their performance in handling Copilot+ tasks, both claiming superiority over Qualcomm in AI processing. Intel’s Lunar Lake NPU is said to reach 50 TOPS, while AMD boasts that its Ryzen AI 300 offers the fastest NPU currently available. The effectiveness of these capabilities will become clearer once Copilot+ features are accessible on AMD and Intel laptops later this year.

Featured Image courtesy of Diit.cz

