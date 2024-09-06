DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

AMD and Intel Join Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI Feature Rollout

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 6, 2024

AMD and Intel Join Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI Feature Rollout

Microsoft has announced that its Copilot+ AI features will soon be available on AMD and Intel laptops, with a rollout expected in November via free Windows 11 updates. Initially exclusive to Qualcomm CPUs, the inclusion of AMD and Intel marks a significant expansion of the AI capabilities in Microsoft’s ecosystem. Laptops equipped with AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 or Intel’s Lunar Lake CPUs, both meeting the necessary requirements, will support these features.

The announcement aligns with Intel’s recent reveal of its Lunar Lake laptop CPUs, which will be available later in September. Meanwhile, AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 chips are already being utilized in models such as the Asus Zenbook S 16 OLED. Both AMD and Intel have confirmed their CPUs’ compatibility with Microsoft’s Copilot+ requirements, which include having a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with at least 45 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) of processing power.

With the update, users of eligible laptops can expect features like Live Captions with translation, AI-enhanced image generation in Microsoft Paint, and improved adjustments in the Photos app. Windows Studio Effects for video calls, already available on some laptops, will also be part of the update.

However, one feature that may not be included in the initial release is Recall. This feature, which tracks user activity to offer context-aware responses, has been tested only within the press so far. Microsoft plans to launch Recall for Windows Insiders in October, suggesting a potential broader rollout in conjunction with the November updates.

AMD and Intel are optimistic about their performance in handling Copilot+ tasks, both claiming superiority over Qualcomm in AI processing. Intel’s Lunar Lake NPU is said to reach 50 TOPS, while AMD boasts that its Ryzen AI 300 offers the fastest NPU currently available. The effectiveness of these capabilities will become clearer once Copilot+ features are accessible on AMD and Intel laptops later this year.

Featured Image courtesy of Diit.cz

Follow us for more updates on Intel and AMD.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

X Adheres to EU Regulations, Halts AI Chatbot Data Usage
Sep 6, 2024 Dayne Lee
Launch of First Ever VC Fund Between Central Asia and MENA and Largest Azerbaijan HQ-ed VC Fund – $25 Million SABAH.fund to Empower Startups
Sep 6, 2024 Ethan Lin
TenX Strategies Launches to Lead the Way in Transformational Fundraising and Marketing
Sep 6, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801