Microsoft’s Recall Feature on Windows 11 Not Removable After All

ByHilary Ong

Sep 3, 2024

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 users will not be able to uninstall the controversial “Recall” feature, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise. Recall, part of the Copilot+ suite announced in May, automatically captures screenshots of user activity on the operating system, ostensibly to help users easily retrieve past work.

Bug Misleads Users About Uninstall Option

Earlier reports by Deskmodder indicated that the latest Windows 11 update (24H2) might allow users to uninstall Recall entirely. However, Microsoft clarified to The Verge that this uninstall option was a bug. Windows senior product manager Brandon LeBlanc stated, “We are aware of an issue where Recall is incorrectly listed as an option under the ‘Turn Windows features on or off’ dialog in Control Panel. This will be fixed in an upcoming update.”

Recall is designed to be integrated into Windows 11’s core functionality, tracking user actions on compatible PCs and using an on-device generative AI model to retrieve specific information from a library of saved screenshots. Critics argue that the feature could pose significant cybersecurity risks, as it indiscriminately stores sensitive data, including passwords, confidential work documents, and personal information.

Following public backlash and concerns over privacy, Microsoft announced shortly after the feature’s initial reveal in May that Recall would be opt-in, meaning it would be disabled by default. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is also investigating the feature for potential violations of user privacy regulations.

Initially planned for release in June, the launch of Recall was delayed to address these security concerns. Microsoft now plans to roll out the feature to Windows Insiders testers in October.

