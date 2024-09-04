UDITER Unveils Revolutionary Pixel Rider Electric Skateboard with Customized LED Screen Deck

UDITER Electric Skateboards, a pioneering company in the electric skateboard industry, has officially launched its flagship product, the Pixel Rider. Spike Yu, Founder of Uditer, a former material development engineer at BYD, UDITER aims to redefine personal mobility through cutting-edge innovation and superior design. Spike identified the limitations of existing electric skateboards during his early experiences as a rider, which led him to establish UDITER with a mission to develop enhanced, high-performance alternatives.

UDITER’s Pixel Rider distinguishes itself as the world’s first electric skateboard equipped with an integrated customizable LED screen deck, providing users with a unique platform for personal expression and an enhanced riding experience. UDITER has assembled a team of highly skilled engineers, designers, and riders, all dedicated to advancing the boundaries of electric skateboard technology.

Spike Yu’s unique blend of technical expertise and enthusiasm for electric skateboarding drives UDITER’s commitment to continuous innovation. Over the past two years, the team has meticulously refined their designs, conducting more than 113 tests to perfect the Pixel Rider. Their relentless dedication ensures that the product not only incorporates the latest technological advancements but also aligns with the evolving needs and preferences of today’s riders.

UDITER is committed to fostering a community centered around innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. The company actively engages with its user base to ensure continuous product improvement and to deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed customer expectations.

UDITER’s Pixel Rider offers a range of standout features designed to set it apart:

World’s First LED Screen Deck: Riders can customize the electric skateboard’s deck with dynamic images or personalized text via a mobile app, transforming each ride into a unique expression of individuality.

Anti-Slip Silicone Grip Tape: The black transparent silicone grip tape not only enhances the visual appeal of the LED display but also provides superior grip and durability. Its easy-to-clean surface ensures long-lasting use.

Swappable Battery System: The Pixel Rider's patented removable battery technology allows for quick changes, extending the range by an additional 22 miles (35 km), making it ideal for longer commutes.

Powerful 600W Dual Motors: With dual 600W hub motors, the Pixel Rider offers powerful acceleration and smooth handling, easily managing steep inclines for an exhilarating ride.

