Spotify’s Evolving Playlist Daylist Reaches Global Audience

Spotify has launched its evolving playlist feature, daylist, globally.

Initially introduced in select English-speaking markets in 2023, daylist personalizes music recommendations based on users’ listening habits, updating throughout the day with music tailored to the time and preferences of the listener. Now, the feature will be accessible to both free and premium Spotify users worldwide.

The expansion comes with support for 14 additional languages, including Arabic, Catalan, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish, among others. Daylist was first introduced in the U.S., U.K., and other markets last September and became available in 65 more countries by March 2024. With this latest global rollout, it will be offered in all markets where Spotify operates.

While Spotify highlighted that 70% of daylist users return weekly, it did not disclose specific figures on total usage or how much music discovery the feature drives. Daylist curates playlists with unique titles like “bedroom pop banger early morning” or “90s rave rainforest late night,” using data on niche music genres that users enjoy at different times of the day.

To access daylist, users can visit the “Made for You” section of the app or access it via the web. If they like a particular playlist, they can save it to their library by selecting “Add to playlist” and creating a new playlist.

