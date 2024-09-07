DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Spotify’s Evolving Playlist Daylist Reaches Global Audience

ByHilary Ong

Sep 7, 2024

Spotify’s Evolving Playlist Daylist Reaches Global Audience

Spotify has launched its evolving playlist feature, daylist, globally.

Initially introduced in select English-speaking markets in 2023, daylist personalizes music recommendations based on users’ listening habits, updating throughout the day with music tailored to the time and preferences of the listener. Now, the feature will be accessible to both free and premium Spotify users worldwide.

The expansion comes with support for 14 additional languages, including Arabic, Catalan, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish, among others. Daylist was first introduced in the U.S., U.K., and other markets last September and became available in 65 more countries by March 2024. With this latest global rollout, it will be offered in all markets where Spotify operates.

Spotify daylist playlist
Image Credits: Spotify
Spotify daylist playlist
Image Credits: Spotify
Spotify daylist playlist
Image Credits: Spotify

While Spotify highlighted that 70% of daylist users return weekly, it did not disclose specific figures on total usage or how much music discovery the feature drives. Daylist curates playlists with unique titles like “bedroom pop banger early morning” or “90s rave rainforest late night,” using data on niche music genres that users enjoy at different times of the day.

To access daylist, users can visit the “Made for You” section of the app or access it via the web. If they like a particular playlist, they can save it to their library by selecting “Add to playlist” and creating a new playlist.

Featured Image courtesy of Spotify

Follow us for more tech news updates.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Ilya Sutskever Secures $1 Billion in Funding for New AI Venture Safe Superintelligence
Sep 7, 2024 Hilary Ong
Senator Elizabeth Warren Set to Debate John Deaton, Crypto Issues Could Surface
Sep 7, 2024 Dayne Lee
Guaranteed ERP Implementation Success from BBTS Allows Companies to Scale their Growth & Avoid ERP Failures
Sep 7, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801