BYD Aims to Overcome Challenges in Japan’s EV Market

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 7, 2024

BYD, China’s largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, faces challenges in its bid to expand into the Japanese market, despite efforts to boost sales through aggressive marketing and customer incentives. The automaker, backed by Warren Buffett, has rolled out EV charging stations and launched TV commercials featuring Japanese actress Masami Nagasawa. However, the combination of Japan’s sluggish EV demand and recent changes to government subsidies has made the expansion difficult.

Japan’s revised EV subsidy system has significantly reduced financial support for BYD and several other foreign automakers, raising concerns about protectionism. Subsidies for BYD’s Atto 3 SUV, for example, were cut from 650,000 yen to 350,000 yen, affecting the company’s sales. In response, BYD introduced 0% loans and cashback incentives, and it plans to install 100 quick chargers across Japan by the end of next year.

BYD’s marketing push has been costly, with expenses exceeding initial budgets. Despite these efforts, skepticism remains among some Japanese consumers, who question the quality of Chinese-made cars compared to domestic or other foreign brands. Cultural and historical tensions between China and Japan also pose additional barriers. Nonetheless, BYD has managed to sell over 2,500 cars in Japan, with customers like Kyosuke Yamazaki, who bought the Atto 3 due to its long-range capabilities, demonstrating that the brand’s affordability and performance can appeal to some buyers.

Overall, while BYD’s expansion into Japan has been met with obstacles, the company remains committed to growing its presence in the market by leveraging its competitive pricing, brand awareness campaigns, and infrastructure development.

