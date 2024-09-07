DMR News

South Korea Intensifies Inspections of Crypto Exchanges for Suspicious Activities

Sep 7, 2024

South Korea’s financial regulator, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), is set to initiate a comprehensive inspection of virtual asset exchanges to detect and deter suspicious or illegal transactions. This move underscores a growing commitment to enforcing market order and enhancing the security and transparency of cryptocurrency operations within the nation.

The FSS plans to implement rigorous inspections to ensure that cryptocurrency exchanges and associated entities adhere strictly to regulatory requirements. This initiative follows the introduction of South Korea’s “Virtual Asset User Protection Act” on July 19, which aims to fortify investor protection through various measures. These include mandatory insurance against hacks and malicious attacks, and the requirement to segregate customer assets from those of the exchanges.

In detailing the scope of their oversight, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) explained that the FSS is empowered to scrutinize Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) for compliance. The FSC also has the authority to impose sanctions on those found in violation of the rules, including corrective orders, suspension of operations, administrative fines, and more.

Enhanced Due Diligence and Compliance Requirements

VASPs operating in South Korea are obligated to conduct stringent due diligence to prevent money laundering and are required to report any dubious transactions to the regulatory authorities. The nation’s approach to cryptocurrency regulation is particularly focused on adhering to anti-money laundering protocols and securities regulations, which are enforced by the Financial Securities Commission.

The move by South Korea aligns with broader global trends where jurisdictions are increasingly tightening regulations around digital asset trading platforms to safeguard crypto assets. For example, in Hong Kong, running an unlicensed virtual asset trading platform became a criminal offense starting June 1, with some entities beginning to receive preliminary approvals from the city’s regulators.

In another significant development, Coinbase’s UK branch faced a $4.5 million fine in July, levied by a British regulator for violating a voluntary agreement concerning user onboarding practices.

Leading Exchanges Under Scrutiny

Among the top crypto exchanges in South Korea subject to this enhanced regulatory scrutiny are Upbit, Bithumb, and Coinone. These platforms, like all VASPs in the nation, will need to demonstrate robust systems to detect and prevent illegal activities effectively.

MeasureDescription
Virtual Asset User Protection ActEnforces insurance and asset segregation for user protection
FSS InspectionsRegular checks for compliance with crypto regulations
VASP Due DiligenceMandatory anti-money laundering measures and suspicious activity reporting

As South Korea steps up its regulatory oversight of cryptocurrency exchanges, the impact of these measures will likely extend beyond enhancing market order to potentially setting a benchmark for other nations. By ensuring that exchanges operate within a framework that prioritizes investor protection and transparency, South Korea is positioning itself as a leader in the global effort to secure and stabilize the cryptocurrency market.

The proactive stance by South Korean regulators illustrates a significant shift towards more secure and regulated cryptocurrency markets, reflecting a global trend towards greater oversight and accountability in digital finance.

