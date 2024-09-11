Samsung Plant in India Faces Partial Shutdown Due to Worker Strike

Workers at Samsung Electronics’ plant in Sriperumbudur, India, have initiated an indefinite strike, demanding higher wages, which has led to a partial halt in production. This development follows similar labor action by Samsung’s largest union in South Korea, which staged a four-day strike in August after wage and bonus negotiations failed. The Sriperumbudur factory, responsible for producing refrigerators and washing machines, has seen roughly half of its daily output affected as a significant number of workers did not report to work, according to an industry source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Union leader E. Muthukumar stated that many employees in company uniforms gathered outside the plant, calling for better wages and improved working conditions. While Muthukumar did not specify how long the strike would last, he made it clear that the workers were prepared to continue the strike until their demands are met.

A Samsung India spokesperson, in an email response, mentioned that the company is actively engaging with workers to address their grievances and assured compliance with local laws and regulations. The spokesperson also emphasized Samsung’s commitment to ensuring minimal disruption to consumers during this period.

The Sriperumbudur plant, which was established in 2007, is one of two Samsung factories in India, with the other located in Noida. Samsung has reportedly brought in contract staff to mitigate the impact of the strike on production, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming festive season in India when electronic sales typically surge.

Featured Image courtesy of The Malaysian Reserve

