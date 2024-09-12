FBI Reports $5.6 Billion in Cryptocurrency Fraud Losses for 2023

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has unveiled its report on cryptocurrency fraud for 2023, revealing that Americans lost a staggering $5.6 billion due to such schemes. This marks a 45% increase from the previous year, highlighting a dramatic rise in digital currency-related fraud. Despite crypto-related complaints representing just 10% of all complaints received by the IC3, they accounted for nearly 50% of the total financial losses.

Victim Demographics

Among the 69,000 cryptocurrency-related complaints filed in 2023, individuals aged 60 and older were disproportionately affected, incurring nearly $1.6 billion in losses. This demographic’s heightened vulnerability to cryptocurrency scams underscores the need for targeted awareness and protective measures for older adults. Scammers often exploit their lack of familiarity with digital currencies, making them prime targets for fraud.

Investment schemes were the most prevalent type of cryptocurrency fraud, comprising approximately 71% of the total cases. These schemes typically involve fraudulent investment opportunities that promise high returns but ultimately defraud investors. Additionally, about 10% of the complaints involved scams related to call centers and government impersonation. These types of fraud often involve deceptive practices designed to trick victims into divulging sensitive information or making financial transfers.

Confidence Schemes and Scams

A substantial portion of the losses reported was due to confidence schemes, where scammers persuade victims to invest in opportunities without meeting in person. The FBI warns that such schemes are particularly dangerous, as scammers use the lack of physical interaction to avoid detection. To mitigate the risk, it is crucial to be cautious of investment offers from individuals or entities that cannot be verified through face-to-face meetings.

The report also highlights labor trafficking as a significant concern. Workers are often lured into accepting jobs abroad, such as positions in call centers, only to find themselves in exploitative situations. Employers involved in these schemes may demand restitution for expenses like room and board and could seize workers’ passports or other important documents. This form of exploitation underscores the need for vigilance in verifying employment offers, especially those involving international relocations.

Play-to-Earn and Recovery Scams

Play-to-earn scams are another major concern, involving fraudulent schemes where users are charged for tokens to participate in online games, only to have their wallets frozen. Similarly, recovery scams involve businesses that falsely promise to recover lost cryptocurrency, further defrauding individuals who have already been victims of other scams. Both types of fraud highlight the need for skepticism when dealing with entities claiming to offer recovery services or investment opportunities.

Automated teller machines (ATMs), particularly crypto kiosks, have emerged as a significant avenue for scams. The FBI recorded 5,500 cases involving kiosks, resulting in losses exceeding $189 million. The anonymity provided by kiosks makes them an attractive option for scammers compared to traditional banking methods. Common schemes associated with kiosks include customer service fraud, government impersonation, extortion, and romance scams.

James Barnacle, Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division, addressed the challenges associated with recovering funds lost through crypto kiosks. He noted that the chances of recovering such losses are slim. The FBI’s efforts to notify victims of fraud have revealed that a significant portion of those contacted were unaware they had been defrauded. Barnacle reported that 75% of the 3,000 people notified this year did not realize they had been victims of fraud.

The FBI’s 2023 cryptocurrency fraud report underscores a sharp increase in financial losses due to digital currency scams. The rise in kiosk-related fraud and the particular vulnerability of older adults highlight ongoing challenges in combating cryptocurrency fraud. As the FBI continues its efforts to address these issues, public awareness and vigilance are crucial in protecting individuals from falling victim to these growing threats.

Featured image credit: upklyak via Freepik

