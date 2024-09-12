Singapore Gets First WiFi 7 Router from NETGEAR Promising Ultra-Fast Speeds

NETGEAR has introduced its first WiFi 7 router in Singapore, the Nighthawk RS700, which offers ultra-fast internet speeds of up to 19Gbps. This cutting-edge device, developed by NETGEAR’s team with over two decades of WiFi technology expertise, targets both homes and businesses requiring robust, high-speed connectivity. Equipped with Broadcom’s WiFi 7 system on a chip (SOC), the RS700 delivers twice the speed of previous generations, making it ideal for activities like 8K streaming, online gaming, and AR/VR experiences.

The RS700 router is designed to meet the growing demands of modern households, which are increasingly adopting multi-gig internet services and relying on numerous connected devices. The tri-band router can handle up to 200 devices simultaneously while offering enhanced reliability through features like Multi-Link Operation and lower latency. Its sleek design includes high-performance antennas that provide 360-degree coverage for spaces as large as 3,500 square feet.

David Henry, NETGEAR’s President & GM of Connected Home Products and Services, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating that the Nighthawk RS700 sets the stage for the next generation of WiFi technology. The router also comes with a one-year subscription to NETGEAR Armor, offering advanced security for all connected devices.

Available for S$1,299, the RS700 is positioned as a future-proof solution for homes and businesses seeking faster, more reliable internet connections.

