Leading Personal Injury Lawyer Thaddeus Mikulski, Jr. Receives Prestigious AV Preeminent Rating

ByEthan Lin

Sep 11, 2024

Thaddeus Mikulski, Jr., the force behind the acclaimed law office Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Firm, has been awarded the AV Preeminent rating. The award, currently the highest distinction in the legal profession, recognizes Mikulski’s exceptional legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards as evaluated by his peers.

“I am extremely honored to have been given the highest recognition a lawyer can get from his peers,” Mikulski told the press in an interview. 

“This recognition only affirms our unwavering commitment to helping clients pursue their personal injury claims through negotiation, mediation, and litigation. This is a recognition that I extend to all the members of the Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Firm,” he added.

Mikulski is behind the Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Firm, an acclaimed law office focused on personal injury, employment, and legal malpractice claims. The company, composed of top legal experts who serve clients in central New Jersey and surrounding areas, represents clients’ best interests and aggressively seeks maximum recovery on their personal injury claims. 

“Our law office is built on a foundation of trust, expertise, and a pursuit of justice for all our clients,” added Mikulski, who is based in Pennington and represents clients throughout central New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania. 

In his more than 40 years of practice, he has recovered, by way of settlement or trial, compensation ranging from $100,000 to $2.5 million for his clients in personal injury, wrongful termination, professional malpractice, consumer fraud, discrimination, civil rights, and other types of legal matters. 

When asked about how those 40 years have molded him into the kind of lawyer he is today, he said: “Within four decades, I’ve represented hundreds of clients on all types of personal injury claims, including automobile and truck accidents, product liability cases, slip and fall accidents, and construction site accidents. In all those years, I’ve tirelessly worked to maintain the highest legal standards in all aspects of this job.”

The law firm, composed of New Jersey personal injury lawyers, also represents clients who have been wrongfully terminated from employment or poorly served by a professional. Currently, the law office serves Pennington, Fairless Hills, and all of Mercer County. There is no legal fee unless the law office recovers compensation for clients.

Those who want to learn more about Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Law Firm and schedule a free consultation on their employment, personal injury, or legal malpractice case may visit https://thaddeuslegal.com/ for more information.

About Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Law Firm:

Thaddeus Mikulski Injury Law Firm is a US-based law company focusing on personal injury, employment, and legal malpractice claims. The law firm is led by Attorney Thaddeus P. Mikulski Jr., certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Civil Trial Attorney, and provides large-firm quality service on a personal, one-to-one basis. 

