McBean Immigration Lawyers Announces Domestic Expansion; Scales Up Industry-Leading Legal immigration Services

The New York-based law firm expands immigration legal services in the US, helping hundreds of clients who need assistance with family-based visas and employment-based green cards. The firm, led by a top-notch attorney who immigrated to the US herself and understands the complexity of each immigration case, specializes in guiding clients through every aspect of the process.



McBean Immigration Lawyers has announced the expansion of its services in New York, Michigan, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, and other areas in the country, to tackle day-to-day immigration issues.

The company’s move comes after recent immigration challenges, including a ruling that US citizens cannot challenge visa denials for their spouses based on constitutional rights. According to LaToya McBean Pompy, the force behind McBean Immigration Lawyers, this recent decision has made it more difficult for international couples to live together in the United States.

“This is where our team of US legal immigration experts comes into the picture. Bringing your spouse to America can feel like an endless process, but we don’t let these obstacles get in the way of your dream to be together,” LaToya states.

LaToya, who immigrated to the US herself and whose experience sparked her interest in helping many families unite in the US, now leads a team of New York immigration lawyers who help clients navigate the complexities of securing a green card for their spouses.

“With the right guidance and support, they can overcome these hurdles and bring their spouse to America where they both belong,” added LaToya, a licensed attorney in good standing with the State Bar of Michigan.

The law firm has already helped hundreds of clients who sought assistance with visa applications, green cards, and citizenship.

“Our goal is not just to provide legal services but to empower every client with the knowledge and resources they need to achieve their immigration goals,” said LaToya. In family-based visas – which cover petitions for a spouse, child, parent, fiancé, or sibling – the team assists clients from the beginning of the process or on appeal in the case of denials.

In cases of complex marriages, the team carefully analyzes the case to prepare new filings for previously denied cases. They also respond to a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID), Notice of Intent to Revoke (NOIR), or Requests for Additional Evidence (RFE) and prepare Removal of Conditions waivers.

The team, led by competent legal professionals, also prepares waivers to address complex inadmissibility issues. McBean Immigration Lawyers prepares the I-601A (unlawful presence), I-601 (fraud, misrepresentation, criminal grounds, health grounds, alien smuggling), I-212, nonimmigrant visa waiver, I-602 (for refugees), and the COVID vaccination waiver based on religious beliefs or moral conviction.

Aside from providing legal immigration services, McBean Immigration Lawyers also offers free immigration tips, weekly news, and inspiring stories through its Immigration Newsletter, which currently has thousands of subscribers. It also established McBean Immigration TV, a go-to resource for immigrants all over the world.

Those who want to speak with a professional about their immigration needs may schedule a meeting with the McBean Immigration Lawyers team today at https://mcbeanlaw.com/ to get started.