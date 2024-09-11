GSD Venture Studios Helps Put Breakthrough Dog Cancer Cure on the Map

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, it is estimated that 1 in 4 dogs develop neoplasia while almost 50% of dogs reaching the age of 10 develop cancer. After decades of extensive research, a cure has been developed, and GSD Venture Studios is raising awareness to ensure dog owners can spend more time with their canine companions.

The breakthrough technology behind the dog cancer treatment is called the Canine Autologous Cancer Vaccine or K9-ACV. Ardent Animal Health, a premier US animal health company pioneered a unique solution that harnesses the power of immunotherapy to effectively combat cancer.

While immunotherapy has been used by “humans” to treat and eliminate cancer cells, its use in dogs in particular is new while similar concepts apply. Since the immune system of dogs cannot recognize soft-tissue cancer cells on its own, immunotherapy fine-tunes its scanner to recognize cancer as a foreign, hostile body. Furthermore, the K9 ACV vaccine diminishes tolerance to cancer cells in dogs. The immune system then activates its defenses, which slow or completely destroy cancer, depending on how far it metastasized.

Sunny, a Basset Hound diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer is a living example of the K9-ACV’s effectiveness. Her owners consulted with professional veterinarians about the potential risks of the vaccine, especially since its development is relatively new, and ultimately decided that the benefits far outweigh the alternative – chemotherapy.

After a series of physical examinations, Sunny underwent a tumor-removal surgery, which was later sent to the Ardent Animal Health to establish whether the pet was a qualified candidate to receive the vaccine.

Each K9-ACV vaccine is unique, customized in accord with the dog’s physique and specific cancer type. According to Ardent Animal Health, it can be used to treat oral, bone, skin, and nasal cancers, as well as soft-tissue cancer and mammary tumors, so the firm’s pathology experts need a sample for each separate case to create a personalized solution.

According to Ardent Animal Health’s spokesperson, the K9-ACV vaccine is designed as “an affordable and simple treatment protocol” based on extensive clinical trials on human patients, with a mission to slow or halt cancer cells’ advance through minimally invasive means, stating:

“The goal of immunotherapy is to put cancer in a state of equilibrium for a period of time. Tumor regression and elimination are a possibility of immunotherapy, but the more likely scenario is an increase in survival beyond palliative care. The vaccine was designed from the success of treating human cancer patients with similar immunotherapy approaches,” the spokesperson said.

Unlike chemotherapy and more aggressive cancer treatments for dogs, the K9-ACV cancer treatment has either negligible or no side effects whatsoever.

As Sunny’s owner underscored, she reacted positively to the treatment. The process was gradual but highly effective, as the dog displayed signs of discomfort less frequently, she was not as fatigued for prolonged periods, and all the early signs hinted at success. Her tumor dramatically swelled over time, and as her guardian highlighted, steady regression coincided with her mood improvements:

“Sunny’s experience with K9-ACV has been nothing short of remarkable,” Sunny’s owner said. “While the treatment may not cure her cancer, it has significantly improved her quality of life, giving us more time with her and making her days more comfortable. Her story is a powerful example of how K9-ACV can make a difference in the lives of pets battling cancer.”

The experts at Ardent Animal Health have administered the vaccine to numerous pets, and such efforts boast consistent results; extremely low to no side effects, gradual improvements that lead to cancer regression, culminating with almost total stabilization of the pet.

This non-invasive, budget-friendly option is a major breakthrough in pet cancer research poised to render dangerous alternatives like radiation and chemotherapy obsolete.

More information about Sunny’s battle with cancer and the K9-ACV vaccine is available on GSD Venture Studios’ official website.