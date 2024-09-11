DMR News

Langeland Law Celebrates 23 Years of Defending Clients from Unpaid Wage & Overtime Abuse

Sep 11, 2024

The Fair Labor Standards Act, which has been updated on numerous occasions since its initial signing in 1938, provides legal framework for establishing rules pertaining to minimum wage and overtime pay. It guarantees that workers must always receive fair compensation for their work, unless highly specific exemptions are at place. 

As the premier NY unpaid wage & overtime specialist, Langeland Law has been protecting New York employees for decades. The firm is celebrating over 23 year-long fight against wage abuse, cordially inviting all workers who believe they have been unjustly treated to book a consultation call. 

According to Langeland Unpaid Wage & Overtime Lawyers, many workers accept working below the minimum wage bar and rarely confront their employers about unpaid overtime hours. This is a long-lasting trend stemming from various reasons, such as fear of ostracism or losing the job. 

The delicate rules defining cases that qualify for overtime pay exemptions may appear confusing to most employees:

“The exemptions are limited to certain areas. It’s commonly thought if you get a salary, you are exempt from receiving overtime pay. That’s not true if every case. There are exemptions for outside sales, but if you work indoor sales like mortgage, you are owed overtime. Langeland Law brings cases to defend your right to a fair wage,” said the company’s spokesperson. 

New wage and overtime laws and amendments are frequently passed, creating a unique dynamic that individuals with no legal background or expertise find difficult to follow. Some employers capitalize on the lack of knowledge in this field and omit paying their employees their owed minimum wages and overtime. 

Langeland Law New York Unpaid Wage & Overtime Lawyers have been fighting against such cases for over 23 years and continues to providing clients with exemplary legal counsel, representation, and protection. 

The experts at Langeland Law highlight that “instances of wage violations are rampant around the country,” underscoring that dangerous loops of wage abuse arise when they’re fostered throughout the entire business vertical. The employee omits paying the minimum wage; consequentially, the employee turns to Human Resources, which back the employer’s side, leading to a spiral of wage violations normalized by the executives of businesses in question.  

Langeland Law experts boast decades of combined experience in employment law, wage violations, minimum wage and overtime, breach of contract, discrimination, and numerous adjacent legal branches. Unrivaled expertise and commitment to excellence make Langeland Law uniquely poised to continue fighting for its clients’ minimum wage and overtime rights. 

More information about Langeland Law is available on the company’s official website.

