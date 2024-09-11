DMR News

Bull Blockchain Law Announces Expansion Of Blockchain And Cryptocurrency Legal Services

ByEthan Lin

Sep 11, 2024

Bull Blockchain Law, Philadelphia’s first law firm dedicated solely to blockchain and cryptocurrency legal matters, has announced the expansion of its legal service offerings to address the growing complexities of the digital asset landscape.

According to Tyler Harttraft, a partner at Bull Blockchain Law, the team provides legal advice on legal advice on cryptocurrency, exchanges, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), decentralized finance (DeFi), securities and commodities laws compliance, gaming platforms, governance token structures, and venture financing. 

“Many of our clients navigate the complexities of this rapidly evolving space. We aim to bridge the financial service regulation and new financial technology to look for solutions for our clients,” explains Harttraft, who also advises a wide range of clients interacting with or investing in blockchain technology, including startups, emerging companies, publicly traded companies, and regulated financial services entities. 

The firm’s practice areas have also broadened to include focus areas such as Web3 and gaming, intellectual property, and digital securities and tokenization. With these additions, Bull Blockchain Law is positioning itself to assist clients, from tech startups to established financial institutions. The team, composed of top-notch Philadelphia Blockchain Lawyers, ensures that all legal aspects of their digital asset ventures are thoroughly addressed.

“From DeFi to NFTs, the digital asset landscape is presenting new and unique legal challenges every day,” added Harttraft. “Our firm’s expansion allows us to better serve our clients by offering legal solutions that align with their projects.”

In addition to its expanded services, Bull Blockchain Law has made headway in regulatory compliance, particularly in money service business registration, money transmitter licensing, and alternative trading system registration. The firm assists clients in adhering to federal and state laws, ensuring that they meet all necessary legal requirements to operate within the digital asset space.

“Compliance is critical in this industry,” explained Harttraft, who leads a team of Philadelphia blockchain lawyers committed to guiding clients through the regulatory landscape. The team helps clients avoid pitfalls and ensure they are fully compliant with all relevant laws.

As Bull Blockchain Law continues to expand, Harttraft says Philadelphia’s first blockchain and cryptocurrency law firm remains focused on its mission to provide unparalleled legal services to clients in these industries. By staying at the forefront of legal developments in these areas, the firm is well-positioned to support the next generation of digital asset innovators.

For more information about Bull Blockchain Law and its expanded services, visit the law firm’s website. 

About Bull Blockchain Law:

Bull Blockchain Law is Philadelphia’s first blockchain and cryptocurrency law firm and has been serving its clients for the past seven years as one of the only 100% crypto-focused law firms & experts. 

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally step away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

