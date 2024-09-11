CYSM Shapers Setting New Golden Standards in Shapewear Industry with Superior Patented Technologies

As a brand committed to breaking all barriers in the shapewear space, CYSM Shapers stands as a prime mover committed to bringing customers exquisite custom fajas and shapewear products that far exceed industry’s average for comfort and style.

By harnessing proprietary shapewear technologies, CYSM is equipping its shapewear shorts, bodyshorts, body suits, and full-body shapers with OEKO-TEX Standard 100 textiles, innovative Nylon 6.6 material, patented BioTherapy technology, and unique designs engineered to provide maximum support and body-shaping effectiveness.

As underscored by the brand’s spokesperson, all CYSM products have passed the international Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification procedures. Rigorous quality tests have been conducted on materials and final products to ensure they are as safe and durable as possible.

Oeti’s Oeko-Tex Standard 100 tests cover a broad spectrum of parameters, including azo dyes, cadmium, nickel, formaldehyde, and a range of other harmful ingredients. This certification serves as proof that CYSM Shapers products comply with all international regulations, especially REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals).

The fabrics used by the team at CYSM are powered by several unique technologies, including but not limited to UtralFlex Shapewear, UltraSweat Compression, and Seamless Microfiber.

The UltraFlex Shapewear materials provide optimal breathability and superb control without sacrificing the freedom of movement. The brand’s UltraSweat Compression technology is laser-focused on performance, ensuring the wearer sweats significantly more than usual. Finally, Seamless Microfiber technology ensures CYSM Shapers products are inconspicuous yet superiorly effective at delivering consistent curve-defining performance.

Another key body shaping technology that sets CYSM Shapers products apart is the brand’s patented BioTherapy tech. This advanced fabric technology seamlessly unifies cooling effects, anti-bacterial properties, consistent skincare improvement powered by microcapsules, and beautifying factors of marine algae.

The outer layers of CYSM shapers are antibacterial and antimicrobial, neutralizing all fungal growth with surgical precision while offering unprecedented comfort and freshness. Collagen-filled microcapsules are stored underneath, gradually releasing collagen proteins and reinforcing the skin. The inner layers of shapers are made of special breathable materials that significantly reduce overheating while allowing cool air to move freely.

“The team behind CYSM Shapewear is committed to 100% customer satisfaction,” the brand’s spokesperson said. “That’s why at the top of our list of priorities stands to offer our clients top-quality products, manufactured using only the finest raw materials and high-quality fabrics and innovative designing technologies.”

The core behind CYSM exquisite designs is the Nylon 6.6, the most versatile, flexible, and robust type of material that enables other textile technologies deployed by the brand to truly flourish.

CYSM is using Nylon 6.6 to manufacturer innovative shapewear with superior support due to its unparalleled abrasion resistance. Without sacrificing an ounce of comfort, this cutting-edge type of nylon ensures a perfect fit. By design, Nylon 6.6 is innately resistant to extreme heat temperatures and requires no external “amplifiers” to ensure the user’s body won’t overheat, even during extremely straining exercises.

“We’ve made it a part of our designs because it offers the strongest, yet softest touch, which allows us to create firm control compression wear while keeping our promise of enhanced comfort and excellent skin-feel, even with prolonged daily use,” CYSM Shapers’ spokesperson continued.

Beyond performance-driven tech, CYSM also deploys a variety of unique technologies designed to fulfill niche roles. The brand’s Seamless Technology powers CYSM’s Invisible Shapers category, ensuring that these products are virtually invisible regardless of which type of clothing they’re combined with.

CYSM set new standards in the industry with its Waist Cinching technology, which fuels the efficiency of its line of premium Waste Trainers. Brandishing inner latex bands for optimal thermal action, breathable materials for superior comfort, ergonomic steel rods for unrivaled reliability, and multi-way stretch compression, The Waist Cinch technology sets CYSM waist trainers miles ahead of contemporary alternatives.

More information about CYSM Shapers is available on the company’s official website.