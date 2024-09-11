Ostoraton Breathes a Breath of Innovation Into Melodic Death Metal with Heavy Riffs, Gorgeous Harmonies, and Heartfelt Lyrics

Powerful solos, impactful messages, riffs strong enough to move mountains and growls that bellow across the sandy dunes of Saudi Arabia have announced the coming of The End of Time, a brand-new track by an aspiring melodic death metal band Ostoraton.

The recently launched song features Ahmed from the Electro-Metal band Iman and the full force of Ostoraton’s sonic arsenal, including Mohammed A. Kumkumji on drums, Mohammad Alsharif on vocals, rhythm guitar, and bass, and Khaled M Alkandari on lead guitars.

Ostoraton made waves with its debut Rehla in 2020, before launching a demo of Somood alongside a few remarkably trendy singles like The Metal Warrior and Almaydan in 2023-2024.

Having spent years refining their songwriting talents and dishing out authentic melodic death metal spiced with progressive influences at local venues, Ostoraton revisited Somood and will release the full album on the 8th of August 2024.

The End of Times is the 8th track that will be featured on Ostoraton’s soon-to-be-released full length album and viscerally showcases the band’s passion for history, self-development, and quality metal.

What sets Ostoraton apart from their contemporaries is that they infuse traditional heavy metal with melodic riffs, quirky overlays, and electronic tones, as well as with oriental and progressive influences. The band has been extremely prolific in recent years, with singles like Fight for Life, Struggle, Destiny, Wake Up, and Shores of Victory, but the culmination of their life’s work in music will truly be achieved and carved in stone with the official launch of Somood on 8.8.2024.

