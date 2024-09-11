DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Ostoraton Breathes a Breath of Innovation Into Melodic Death Metal with Heavy Riffs, Gorgeous Harmonies, and Heartfelt Lyrics

ByEthan Lin

Sep 11, 2024

Powerful solos, impactful messages, riffs strong enough to move mountains and growls that bellow across the sandy dunes of Saudi Arabia have announced the coming of The End of Time, a brand-new track by an aspiring melodic death metal band Ostoraton. 

The recently launched song features Ahmed from the Electro-Metal band Iman and the full force of Ostoraton’s sonic arsenal, including Mohammed A. Kumkumji on drums, Mohammad Alsharif on vocals, rhythm guitar, and bass, and Khaled M Alkandari on lead guitars. 

Ostoraton made waves with its debut Rehla in 2020, before launching a demo of Somood alongside a few remarkably trendy singles like The Metal Warrior and Almaydan in 2023-2024. 

Having spent years refining their songwriting talents and dishing out authentic melodic death metal spiced with progressive influences at local venues, Ostoraton revisited Somood and will release the full album on the 8th of August 2024. 

The End of Times is the 8th track that will be featured on Ostoraton’s soon-to-be-released full length album and viscerally showcases the band’s passion for history, self-development, and quality metal. 

What sets Ostoraton apart from their contemporaries is that they infuse traditional heavy metal with melodic riffs, quirky overlays, and electronic tones, as well as with oriental and progressive influences. The band has been extremely prolific in recent years, with singles like Fight for Life, Struggle, Destiny, Wake Up, and Shores of Victory, but the culmination of their life’s work in music will truly be achieved and carved in stone with the official launch of Somood on 8.8.2024. 

Ostoraton invites all fans, new and regular, to follow their band page on Instagram and Facebook for new updates. 

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally step away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Cernitz Property Insurance Lawyers Has Been Serving The Local Community For Over 18 Years
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
The NYC Housing Crisis is Disrupting the Moving Industry in NYC, According to Oz Moving and Storage
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin
Nuon Medical Technologies: Advancing the Cosmetic Industry with Innovative Solutions
Sep 11, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801