Google Begins Deleting Inactive Gmail Accounts

Google has begun enforcing its policy to delete inactive Gmail accounts, a move aimed at enhancing user security. Accounts that haven’t been used for two years are being targeted for deletion, with all associated data permanently removed from the platform. However, users can easily avoid deletion by engaging in routine activities, such as sending an email or watching a YouTube video, to maintain account activity.

The policy, announced in 2023, affects personal Google accounts that have shown no activity for over two years. According to Google, an inactive account is defined by a lack of usage for that period though work, school, or businesses are not subject to this rule, even if inactive for more than 24 months. Google emphasizes that inactive accounts pose a security risk, as they may be forgotten or left unattended, making them vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Several exceptions to the policy apply, meaning certain types of accounts will not be deleted even after two years of inactivity:

Accounts containing YouTube videos

Accounts used to purchase Google products, apps, or subscriptions

Accounts holding a monetary balance

Accounts involved in financial transactions

Accounts managing a minor’s account through Family Link

This policy will likely have the biggest impact on users managing multiple Google accounts, as they will need to periodically check each one to ensure it remains active. However, for most single-account users, avoiding deletion is simple. Google has clarified that everyday actions, such as reading an email or performing a Google search, are sufficient to mark an account as active.

By deleting inactive accounts, Google aims to reduce the number of unattended accounts, which could be exploited by cybercriminals. However, the deletion of inactive accounts also means that any data, including blogs hosted on the Blogger platform, may be lost permanently if the account is not kept active.

Featured Image courtesy of Daniel Sambraus/Getty Images

