US Authorities Shut Down Over 350 Websites Selling Illegal Gun Parts from China

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 16, 2024

U.S. authorities announced the seizure of more than 350 websites selling gun silencers and parts from China, which were being used to convert semiautomatic pistols into fully automatic machine guns. Federal prosecutors in Boston, leading the investigation, revealed that since August 2023, law enforcement had been tracking websites, businesses, and individuals involved in the illegal sale and import of machine gun conversion devices. Undercover operations led to the purchase of these items, with packages from China falsely labeled as containing items like “necklaces” or “toys,” which instead contained illegal switches and silencers, prohibited by the National Firearms Act.

The investigation revealed that many of these websites were selling counterfeit products, illegally using Glock Inc.’s trademark to suggest the conversion devices were manufactured by the company. Authorities emphasized that the seizure of these domains was a crucial move to disrupt the flow of contraband that posed a significant risk to public safety. Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy called the action a critical step toward curbing the illegal importation of such dangerous items.

As part of the investigation, authorities seized over 700 machine gun conversion devices, 87 illegal suppressors, 59 handguns, and 46 long guns in addition to the 355 websites. Ketty Larco-Ward, inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Boston Division, stated that the proliferation of these devices, which enable the illegal production of machine guns, is a serious threat to communities.

