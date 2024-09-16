Australian Crypto Investors Await Clear Regulations Before Entering the Market

In Australia, millions of potential cryptocurrency investors are hesitating to enter the market, awaiting clearer regulations. According to Jason Titman, CEO of Swyftx, an Australian crypto exchange, there’s a significant cohort of two to six million Australians poised to invest in cryptocurrencies once regulatory uncertainties are resolved.

A recent survey conducted by Swyftx reveals that regulatory clarity could significantly influence Australians’ willingness to invest in cryptocurrencies. The survey, which included 2,229 adult participants, found that nearly a third would be more likely to invest in crypto if it were regulated. Additionally, 41% expressed a lack of trust in cryptocurrencies absent of regulation, underscoring the critical role that formal legal frameworks play in building investor confidence.

Knowledge vs. Interest

Despite growing global interest in cryptocurrencies, the survey highlighted a knowledge gap among potential Australian investors:

20% of respondents have never owned crypto.

of respondents have never owned crypto. 43% indicated that they do not know enough about how cryptocurrencies function.

This lack of understanding contributes to the hesitancy to invest, as potential investors remain cautious about entering a market they do not fully comprehend.

Swyftx estimates that there are currently 3.9 million crypto owners in Australia, with an additional 1.3 million considering entering the market within the next year. However, the overall adoption of crypto has seen a slight decline, despite Bitcoin reaching a record high of $73,750 in March 2024. The percentage of Australians who own digital assets dropped from 23% to 20%, although Gen Z showed an 11% increase in crypto usage.

Profitability in the Crypto Market

The profitability of crypto investments over the past year remains high, with about 82% of investors reporting gains. The average profit reported by Swyftx users was estimated at $9,600, highlighting the financial incentives that continue to draw interest despite regulatory uncertainties.

The lack of firm regulations is a significant barrier to broader crypto adoption in Australia. Titman predicts that crypto adoption will continue to “track sideways” until the government establishes more definitive rules. He emphasizes the need for a regulated market to ensure consumer protection and foster a secure investment environment:

“The reality is that there are a finite number of investors who are willing to take on the risk of entering an unregulated market,” Titman explains. “At some point, without regulation, adoption is going to slow.”

The Path to Global Crypto Adoption

Titman and Swyftx posit that proper regulation is not only vital for increasing crypto adoption in Australia but could also catalyze the growth of the international crypto economy. “The evidence coming out of Australia strongly supports the idea that the international crypto economy will exponentially grow when it’s regulated,” Titman stated. This perspective aligns with the broader sentiment that a regulated industry is essential for achieving a milestone of one billion global crypto owners.

Cryptocurrencies are legal in Australia and are treated as property under the law, which means profits from crypto investments must be reported to tax authorities. While the Australian government has pledged to introduce specific regulations for crypto exchanges and custody, these have yet to be implemented, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over the market.

As Australia edges closer to establishing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, the anticipation among potential investors continues to build. Clear, comprehensive regulations are expected to unlock a wave of investment by mitigating risks and ensuring a stable market environment, thereby supporting the growth of the crypto economy both domestically and globally.

Featured image credit: upklyak via Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR