DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Politics

Swift Endorses Harris, Warns About AI Misuse After Trump’s Deepfake

ByHilary Ong

Sep 13, 2024

Swift Endorses Harris, Warns About AI Misuse After Trump’s Deepfake

Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, September 10, using the occasion to warn about the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in spreading misinformation during political campaigns.

This came after Donald Trump circulated doctored images of Swift dressed in patriotic attire, with the caption, “Taylor Swift Wants You to Vote for Donald Trump,” while another showed crowds of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” shirts. The incident highlighted the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes in political settings, creating misleading content that can confuse voters by fabricating celebrity endorsements or impersonating opponents.

Federal Regulators Struggle to Address AI in Campaigns

Despite rising concerns about the misuse of AI, especially as the 2024 U.S. presidential election approaches, there are currently no federal regulations that specifically address its application in political campaigns.

On Tuesday, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) confirmed it would not be voting on a proposed rule that would govern AI use in political ads before the upcoming election. FEC Chairman Sean Cooksey stated that “deceptive campaign ads” are already prohibited under the Federal Election Campaign Act, regardless of whether AI is involved. However, this general guidance leaves many unanswered questions about how deepfakes will be managed in the upcoming election cycle.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is stepping in by proposing that political ads disclose any use of AI, but these rules would only apply to broadcast and telephone communications. Social media posts, like the ones Trump shared, fall outside the FCC’s regulatory scope.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of the advocacy group Public Citizen, remarked that while her organization is pushing for AI regulation in elections, much of the effort feels experimental, likened to “throwing everything at the wall to see where things will stick.” The ultimate goal remains the establishment of meaningful federal legislation to regulate AI in political contexts.

States Move Ahead with Deepfake Legislation

Though federal rules on AI are absent, some states are moving ahead with their own laws. More than 20 states have enacted or are considering deepfake legislation, with California Governor Gavin Newsom backing measures that would ban AI-altered political ads. This came in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s sharing of an altered video featuring Kamala Harris earlier this year.

While it remains unclear how many people were influenced by Trump’s deepfake of Swift, her real Instagram endorsement of Harris saw significant engagement. According to the U.S. Government Services Administration, Swift’s post drove over 330,000 people to register to vote. In her post, Swift expressed her fears about AI’s potential to misinform voters, stressing that the best way to counteract false narratives is by sharing the truth. She also announced her support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, citing their commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive care.

Gilbert noted that while celebrities like Swift can swiftly dispel false information to their large audiences, most Americans do not have the same platform or influence. This makes AI-generated deepfakes particularly dangerous for the average person, whether they are a politician in a local race or an ordinary social media user.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Cryptocurrency Influence in Upcoming US Presidential Election
Sep 13, 2024 Dayne Lee
Huawei introduces $2,800 trifold phone designed for maximum portability
Sep 13, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Breathe WRL Announces Red Light Therapy Proven to Reduce Inflammation and Improve Mental Clarity
Sep 12, 2024 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801