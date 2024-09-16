DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Technology

Valve Upgrades Family Sharing with Steam Families Release

ByHilary Ong

Sep 16, 2024

Valve Upgrades Family Sharing with Steam Families Release

Valve has officially rolled out its new Steam Families feature to all users following a beta phase earlier this year. This update allows families to share their game libraries, offering improved parental controls and the ability to approve game purchase requests from children.

A key advancement in this feature is that multiple users can now access different games from the same library simultaneously, resolving a limitation from Valve’s previous Family Sharing system.

With Steam Families, users can share games within a household of up to six members. Each member has access to their own saved games and can earn individual achievements. Importantly, this new system enables offline play for shared games, expanding its flexibility. However, shared games cannot be played by multiple members simultaneously—if one member is already playing a specific game, others must purchase their own copy to join in.

Steam Families is designed to manage access within immediate family units, as Valve emphasized in their announcement. Adults in the family can leave at any time, but if they do, they face a one-year waiting period before rejoining or creating a new Steam Family. Children can only be removed by an adult or with the assistance of Steam support.

As part of this update, Valve announced plans to phase out the older Family Sharing feature in favor of Steam Families. Users still using Family Sharing are encouraged to migrate to the new system.

To activate Steam Families, users need to update their Steam client. This update also introduces other new features, including a revamped screenshot manager.

Featured Image courtesy of Steam

Follow us for more news on Valve.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Alibaba’s Taobao App Tops Singapore App Store After English Update
Sep 16, 2024 Hilary Ong
Indodax Halts Operations Following Suspected $22 Million Crypto Hack
Sep 16, 2024 Dayne Lee
Oura Strengthens Its Health Platform with Veri Acquisition
Sep 16, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801