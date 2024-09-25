DMR News

Holberton School Azerbaijan Proudly Sponsored the Startup World Cup

Sep 25, 2024

The “World Cup Startups” is one of the most prestigious startup competitions in the world. This global event unites innovative startups from various countries and connects them with international investors and partners. The main goal of the competition is to showcase cutting-edge technological ideas and offer regional winners the opportunity to participate in the final, which will be held in the USA. Winners not only receive a $1 million prize but also gain the chance to meet some of the world’s top investors.

On September 19, the “Startup World Cup” competition, organized by Technovate – SABAH Angel Investors Club, took place at ADA University in Baku. As one of the world’s most prestigious startup events, it brought together the most innovative startups at both the local and international levels. The event offered startups valuable opportunities for investment, mentorship, and networking, making a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan’s startup ecosystem and the spread of innovation culture.

Stackt is the winning startup focused on providing innovative technological solutions. The company specializes in developing platforms that enhance operational efficiency. Its participation in global competitions like the World Cup Startups highlights its commitment to innovation. With its recent victory, Stackt will represent Azerbaijan in the final in the USA. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the company, and it is poised for recognition on the international stage.

Holberton School Azerbaijan was one of the sponsors of the competition. Holberton School not only supports the development of the country’s technology sector but also provides opportunities for young startups to gain international recognition. The director of Holberton School, Shamsi Bayramzade, emphasized his pride in seeing Azerbaijani startups represented on the global stage. The school is focused on improving the quality of technology education in Azerbaijan and creating a strong, globally competitive ecosystem.

