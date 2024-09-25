DMR News

Cronin Miller Discusses Inheritance Injustice: Navigating the Rise of Family Feuds in Australian Courts

Sep 25, 2024

As an established wills and estates lawyer based in Brisbane, Cronin Miller announces that the number of inheritance disputes has increased significantly over the past five years, with no signs of slowing down.

“This surge in family disputes is a ticking time bomb for Australian families, with potentially devastating consequences for relationships, mental health and financial stability,” said Derek Cronin, a Principal Partner at Cronin Miller. “Our firm has seen a 30% increase in inheritance dispute cases over the past two years alone, with many more expected to come.”

The business announces that key drivers behind this trend include increasing complexity of family structures, with blended families and remarriages contributing to disputes over inheritance. 

Additionally, the rise of DIY wills often lacking clarity has led to ambiguities and contestations. Australia’s ageing population and increasing wealth are also creating more substantial estates, fueling disputes. Concerns around elder abuse and undue influence are driving more families to contest wills.

Cronin Miller’s experts highlight that family businesses are particularly vulnerable, with disputes over inheritance jeopardising the continuation of these businesses and potentially catastrophic consequences for employees, customers and the broader economy. 

As skilled small business and litigation lawyers, the Cronin Miller partners specialise in commercial litigation practice in Brisbane, with particular expertise in insolvency and will and estate disputes.

The firm emphasises that early planning is crucial, with families prioritising estate planning, considering trusts, mediation and alternative dispute resolution to minimise conflict. 

Furthermore, the firm announces that courts are taking a more nuanced approach, considering factors beyond the will itself, such as family dynamics, relationships and the deceased’s intentions.

To mitigate the risks, Cronin Miller recommends seeking professional advice from experienced lawyers to draft and review wills. Open communication among family members about estate plans and expectations is also essential. Considering mediation and regularly reviewing and updating estate plans to reflect changing circumstances can help resolve conflicts before they escalate.

“The emotional and financial toll of inheritance disputes can be devastating,” said Stacy Miller, Partner at Cronin Miller. “By taking proactive steps, families can protect their relationships, businesses and legacy. Our team is committed to helping families navigate these complex issues.”

To learn more about all the services offered at Cronin Miller, visit their website at Cronin Miller Litigation today.

