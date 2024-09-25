DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Chinese Gaming Market Sees 15% Growth Thanks to Black Myth Wukong

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 25, 2024

Chinese Gaming Market Sees 15% Growth Thanks to Black Myth Wukong

The Chinese video game market experienced significant growth in August, with sales rising by over 15% compared to the previous year. This increase was mainly driven by the highly anticipated release of the AAA title Black Myth: Wukong, which has gained widespread attention from gamers both in China and internationally. The game, launched on August 20, contributed to a substantial revenue boost, with China’s gaming market generating 33.64 billion yuan (US$4.8 billion) in August—a 21% rise from the previous month.

Image credit: Gematsu

Black Myth: Wukong, developed by the Hangzhou-based studio Game Science, is an action-role-playing game inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West. The game’s engaging storyline, high production quality, and immersive gameplay have earned it acclaim from both players and critics. It has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, with the majority of sales coming through the gaming platform Steam, generating an estimated US$961 million in gross revenue according to Video Game Insights.

This global success has had a notable impact on the export of Chinese-developed games, with overseas sales seeing a 25% year-on-year increase in August, reaching US$1.88 billion. This reflects a rise from US$1.5 billion during the same period in the previous year, showcasing the growing demand for Chinese games in international markets.

However, while Black Myth: Wukong soared, China’s domestic mobile game sales faced a slight decline, with mobile gaming revenue down 1.55% year-on-year, totaling 22.5 billion yuan in August. This downturn highlights ongoing challenges within China’s gaming industry, particularly amid a slowing economy and a regulatory crackdown that has affected game approvals.

Despite these challenges, China’s gaming market remains the second-largest in the world in terms of revenue, behind only the United States. The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), China’s gaming regulator, showed signs of loosening restrictions by approving 117 new video games in August—more than in any other month this year. The success of Black Myth: Wukong contributed to this increase in approvals, signaling potential growth ahead for the industry.

From January to August 2024, the NPPA approved licenses for 850 domestic video games, compared to 609 during the same period in 2023. This suggests a more favorable environment for game development and distribution within the country. Consultancy firm Newzoo forecasts that China’s gaming market will generate US$45 billion in revenue by the end of 2024, slightly trailing behind the US market’s estimated US$47 billion. Together, the two countries are projected to account for around half of global video game spending this year.

As the market continues to evolve, the success of Black Myth: Wukong highlights the growing potential of Chinese-developed games to make an impact both domestically and internationally.

Featured Image courtesy of www.gamereactor.eu

Follow us for more updates on Black Myth: Wukong.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Cronin Miller Discusses Inheritance Injustice: Navigating the Rise of Family Feuds in Australian Courts
Sep 25, 2024 Ethan Lin
Holberton School Azerbaijan Proudly Sponsored the Startup World Cup
Sep 25, 2024 Ethan Lin
Valve Upgrades Family Sharing with Steam Families Release
Sep 25, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801