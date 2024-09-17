DMR News

Samsung Workers Extend India Plant Strike After Failed Negotiations

Samsung workers at its India plant will continue their strike for the fifth day after negotiations involving the union, company management, and state government officials failed to produce a settlement. The strike has caused significant disruption to the factory near Chennai, where key consumer electronics such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines are produced. This plant contributes between 20% and 30% of Samsung Electronics’ $12 billion in annual revenue from India, making it a critical facility for the company in one of its most important growth markets.

The strike, one of the largest instances of industrial unrest in India in recent years, revolves around workers’ demands for higher wages, shorter working hours, and official recognition of their union. Following a meeting on Thursday, union leader E. Muthukumar confirmed to Reuters that Samsung management refused to recognize the union, prompting the workers to continue their protest. Muthukumar stated that while the company requested an end to the strike, management did not engage with union representatives.

The talks, mediated by Tamil Nadu’s Labour Minister C.V. Ganesan and Labour Secretary K. Veera Raghava Rao, did not resolve the situation. While the government expressed its commitment to finding a solution, further efforts to communicate with state officials went unanswered after the meeting.

Samsung, the largest player in India’s consumer electronics market, faces considerable pressure from the strike, which has immobilized production at a factory employing around 1,800 people. Workers, many donning the company’s blue uniform, have set up a makeshift protest camp near the facility.

Although Samsung did not provide any immediate comment following Thursday’s meeting, the company has previously stated that it is engaging with workers to address their concerns while ensuring compliance with local labor laws and regulations.

Featured Image courtesy of Free Malaysia Today

