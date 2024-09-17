DMR News

Unboxing the Future: The Packaging People Announce Trends and Innovations in Custom Packaging Solutions

Sep 17, 2024

According to Nielsen, a staggering 75% of millennials are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products, underscoring a seismic shift in consumer priorities. 

As the demand for eco-friendly packaging continues to surge, The Packaging People, a trailblazing packaging design company based in Australia, is at the forefront of this revolution, pioneering innovative solutions that harmonise style, functionality and sustainability.

The packaging experts announce their findings from their extensive market research, unveiling key industry trends and innovations in custom packaging in 2024. 

Sustainability is stylish. As sustainability takes centre stage in packaging strategies, forward-thinking businesses are turning to custom packaging solutions that not only impress but also align with their eco-conscious values. The businesses innovative solutions boast biodegradable materials, precision-engineered minimal waste designs and recyclable options, empowering businesses to effortlessly meet the surging demand for sustainable packaging while elevating their brand reputation. 

Digital integration. Smart packaging technologies are bridging the gap between physical and digital experiences. With this insight in mind, The Packaging People’s custom packaging solutions take into consideration the need to incorporate QR codes, augmented reality and other smart labelling solutions. This enables businesses to tell their story, share product information effectively and build brand loyalty.

Personalisation: The key to consumer hearts. In a world of mass production, personalisation is the ultimate differentiator. The Packaging People state the importance to offer bespoke designs, tailored to individual brand identities and consumer preferences. With 80% of consumers more likely to purchase from brands offering personalised experiences (Adweek), businesses can’t afford to ignore this trend.

“The future of packaging is about more than just protecting the product; it’s about a storytelling moment, considering the planet and offering a personalised experience,” says a spokesperson from The Packaging People. “Our custom packaging solutions empower businesses to unbox their full potential and connect with consumers on a deeper level.”

The future of packaging is exciting and as packaging experts, the company is thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation. With a goal to further explore packaging trends and transformations, such as materials innovations and effective manufacturing processes, The Packaging People don’t plan to settle down anytime soon. 

To learn more about unboxing the future of custom solutions and other eco-friendly packaging in Australia and discover how industry trends and innovations can elevate brands and businesses, contact The Packaging People today.

Ethan Lin

