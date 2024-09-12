DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

Standard Chartered Launches Crypto Custody Services in UAE with BTC and ETH

ByDayne Lee

Sep 12, 2024

Standard Chartered Launches Crypto Custody Services in UAE with BTC and ETH

Standard Chartered has officially introduced its cryptocurrency custody services in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The bank’s new offering will initially focus on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), the top two cryptocurrencies by market value. This development represents a key milestone in Standard Chartered’s expanding involvement in the digital assets space.

Partnership and Licensing

The launch of these custody services follows Standard Chartered’s partnership with Brevan Howard Digital, a division of the hedge fund Brevan Howard that specializes in cryptocurrency. This collaboration is designed to enhance the bank’s capabilities in managing digital assets securely.

Initially announced on May 10, 2023, the service was solidified through a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a major financial hub in the UAE. Recently, Standard Chartered received regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), which oversees financial activities in the DIFC, to proceed with their custody solutions.

Standard Chartered’s decision to start with Bitcoin and Ether reflects a strategic approach to enter the cryptocurrency market. However, the bank plans to broaden its service offerings in the future to include a wider array of digital assets. Additionally, there are intentions to extend these custody services to other prominent financial centers.

The bank’s broader strategy includes other notable initiatives in the crypto space. In July 2024, Standard Chartered partnered with Animoca Brands to join a stablecoin issuer sandbox led by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Furthermore, in August 2024, the bank teamed up with Crypto.com to provide fiat services in over 90 countries, beginning with the UAE. This partnership facilitates transactions in US dollars, UAE dirhams, and euros.

UAE’s Position in Crypto Adoption

The UAE continues to establish itself as a leading jurisdiction for cryptocurrency adoption. According to the Henley Crypto Adoption Index 2024, the UAE ranks third globally, just behind Singapore and Hong Kong. This high ranking reflects the country’s robust performance in areas such as economic factors, innovation, and technology.

Standard Chartered’s introduction of crypto custody services in the UAE marks a significant advance in its digital asset strategy. Supported by a strategic partnership with Brevan Howard Digital and regulatory approval from the DFSA, the bank is poised to expand its services and capitalize on the growing interest in cryptocurrencies. The UAE’s position as a leading crypto adoption hub further enhances the importance of this new service offering.

Featured image credit: Kanchanara via Unsplash

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Crypto Super PAC Invests $660K in Massachusetts Senate Race as US Election Nears
Sep 12, 2024 Dayne Lee
Google Loses $2.7 Billion Shopping Antitrust Case in EU’s Final Ruling
Sep 12, 2024 Hilary Ong
Chinese Car Industry Pushes Global Expansion at Frankfurt Trade Fair
Sep 12, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801