Sep 19, 2024

MrBeast and Amazon Face Lawsuit from Beast Games Contestants

A group of five unnamed contestants has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) and Amazon over their involvement in the planned competition show, Beast Games. Filed on September 16 in Los Angeles, the lawsuit seeks class-action status and alleges mistreatment during the production, including poor conditions, harassment, and labor violations.

The lawsuit claims that the contestants, who competed for a $5 million cash prize, were subjected to a hostile environment where they faced sexual harassment, false advertising, and failure to receive legally required meal and rest breaks. The plaintiffs, representing all contestants, accuse MrBeast and Amazon of misclassifying participants as non-employees to improperly claim a $2 million tax credit. Additionally, they allege that the production allowed more than 1,000 contestants to participate, nearly doubling the advertised number and lowering everyone’s chances of winning. The plaintiffs also noted injuries sustained during the show that persist to this day.

This is not MrBeast’s first legal battle. Last year, he filed a lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts for damaging his reputation with poor-quality MrBeast Burgers, which prompted a $100 million countersuit from the company.

As of now, neither MrBeast nor Amazon has commented on the lawsuit, and the release date for Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video remains unannounced.

Featured Image courtesy of Deadline

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

