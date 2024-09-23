Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX Over Alleged Trespassing and Property Damage

Cards Against Humanity (CAH), the popular party game known for its raunchy humor, has taken legal action against Elon Musk’s SpaceX, filing a $15 million lawsuit over allegations of trespassing and property damage.

According to the lawsuit, SpaceX has been using CAH’s land, located near its Texas facilities, without permission for the past six months, turning what was once a “pristine” plot into a construction site filled with gravel, vehicles, and other debris.

CAH Bought Land to Block Trump’s Wall

CAH’s plot of land sits on the Texas-Mexico border and was originally purchased in 2017 through a crowdfunding campaign aimed at blocking then-President Donald Trump’s plans to build a border wall. CAH intended the land purchase to be a symbolic act of protest, retaining a law firm specializing in eminent domain to complicate any potential government efforts to seize the property.

The company has since maintained the land, ensuring it remained mowed, fenced, and clearly marked with “no trespassing” signs.

SpaceX Turned Land Into Construction Site

SpaceX, which later purchased nearby land, allegedly began using CAH’s property earlier this year as part of its construction projects. According to the lawsuit filed in a Texas federal court, SpaceX cleared vegetation from the site, compacted the soil with gravel, and brought in tractors and large construction equipment. CAH claims SpaceX also ran vehicles and generators across the property, used the land for parking and storing materials, and staged construction activities.

Despite these extensive operations, the lawsuit alleges that SpaceX never sought permission from CAH and has not reached out to explain or apologize for the damage caused.

The situation escalated when SpaceX reportedly issued a 12-hour ultimatum, offering to buy the land for less than half its value. CAH refused the offer and responded with the lawsuit, seeking $15 million in damages for trespassing and the degradation of the land. A spokesperson for CAH described the plot in question as “about an acre” in size.

What CAH's land looked before SpaceX's alleged trespassing. (Image Credits: Christopher Markos/Cards Against Humanity)

Supporters Promised Share of Lawsuit Proceeds

In typical CAH fashion, the company has pledged to share any potential winnings from the lawsuit with its supporters. Specifically, it promises to divide the proceeds among the 150,000 individuals who originally contributed to the 2017 campaign to purchase the land, offering up to $100 each.

The company has created a website, www.ElonOwesYou100Dollars.com, where supporters can sign up for updates and a chance to claim a portion of the payout. However, CAH humorously acknowledges the legal uphill battle, noting in a disclaimer that given Musk’s resources and legal power, supporters should not expect more than a nominal amount, if anything, from the case.

While SpaceX has yet to respond to the allegations or the lawsuit, the company has been expanding its presence in Southern Texas for several years. This expansion has involved purchasing land from local residents, some of whom have raised concerns about the company’s tactics. An investigation by Reuters revealed that SpaceX’s growth in the area has caused tension with some longtime landowners.

CAH also points out that Musk’s actions are particularly offensive given the values that motivated the original land purchase. In a statement, CAH cited Musk’s alleged tolerance of racism and sexism within Tesla, as well as his amplification of the antisemitic “Great Replacement Theory,” as contradictory to the mission that CAH’s supporters funded. The company described SpaceX’s actions as directly opposing the purpose for which the land was purchased, which was to challenge injustices like those associated with Trump’s border wall.

