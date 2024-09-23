Jony Ive Teams with OpenAI’s Altman on AI Hardware Project

Former Apple designer Jony Ive has confirmed his involvement in a mysterious AI hardware project in collaboration with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. This partnership, which had been the subject of speculation, has now been officially acknowledged by Ive in a profile published by The New York Times this week.

Ive’s design firm, LoveFrom, is leading the design efforts for the product, which is intended to leverage the capabilities of generative AI to reshape how users interact with computers. However, specific details about the product remain tightly guarded.

The project came to fruition after a series of meetings between Ive and Altman, which were initiated by Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. According to the report, these discussions revolved around the idea that generative AI could enable a new type of computing device, different from anything previously available. The AI technology could potentially offer features that go beyond traditional software, such as summarizing and prioritizing messages, identifying and naming objects (like plants), and handling more complex tasks, such as booking travel.

Former Apple Designers Join Forces Again

A key element of the project is the involvement of Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, both former Apple design leaders who previously collaborated with Ive on major projects like the iPhone. Their expertise is being utilized alongside Ive’s vision, with LoveFrom spearheading the product’s design.

The team, currently consisting of about 10 employees, is based in a 32,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco’s Little Fox Theater, a property that Ive purchased for $60 million earlier this year. The team has been observed moving between buildings, transporting early-stage materials and ideas for the AI-powered device.

The product, while still in its conceptual phase, is intended to provide a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone, though further specifics have not been revealed. LoveFrom co-founder Marc Newson stated that both the final form of the product and its release timeline are still under development.

Ive and Altman Aim for $1 Billion in Funding

Funding for the project is also in the works. In addition to initial investments from Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective, the team is reportedly seeking to raise up to $1 billion from investors by the end of the year. While no formal product launch has been announced, the involvement of such high-profile figures and financial backing points to a significant undertaking in the AI hardware space.

Featured Image courtesy of Brian Ach/Getty Images for The New Yorker

Follow us for more tech news updates.