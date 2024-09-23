DMR News

ACS Designer Bathrooms Announce How Stone Can Elevate Minimalist Bathroom Spaces

Sep 23, 2024

With its beauty and versatility, stone has long remained a popular choice for creating a luxury bathroom experience. ACS Designer Bathrooms, a leading supplier of premium bathroom accessories and fixtures, is announcing how stone can help homeowners create breathtaking minimalist bathroom spaces. 

Minimalist bathroom designs emphasise clean lines, simplicity and an absence of clutter. According to ACS Designer Bathrooms, stone fits into this aesthetic seamlessly thanks to its subtle colour palette and smooth texture. By incorporating stone elements, the business believes that homeowners can create a soothing environment that offers relaxation and refinement. 

Stone baths, in particular, have become a centrepiece of minimalist bathroom design. ACS Designer Bathrooms reveals that customers find their sculptural forms and sophisticated colours to evoke a sense of calm. They offer customers an extensive range of stone baths, each carefully crafted to combine functionality with visual flair. From sleek, low-profile designs to grand, freestanding statement pieces, ACS Designer Bathrooms believes that stone baths can anchor the space and define a bathroom’s ambience.

Complementing stone baths are stone basins, which can be used to elevate the vanity area. ACS Designer Bathrooms announces their new collection which features freestanding, wall-mounted and countertop basins that offer both warmth and visually captivating designs.

“Stone has an undeniable presence in modern bathroom design,” shares a spokesperson for ACS Designer Bathrooms. “Its organic beauty and durability make it an attractive choice for homeowners seeking a minimalist look. Our collection of stone baths and basins has been carefully curated, ensuring each piece can add a touch of luxury to any space.”

Beyond its visual appeal, ACS Designer Bathrooms is announcing the exceptional durability and low maintenance requirements of stone. Resistant to scratches and stains, stone surfaces can withstand the demands of daily use and ensure the bathroom remains in pristine condition for years to come.

To maximise the impact of stone in a minimalist bathroom, ACS Designer Bathrooms says to consider pairing it with complementary materials and thoughtful design elements. Soft lighting, for instance, can highlight the natural texture of stones, while the pearly white colour of TOTO toilets blends well with stone accessories. 

With bathrooms being one of the most popular rooms to renovate for Australians, it’s important to invest in products and materials that are both timeless and durable. ACS Designer Bathrooms emphasises the benefits of stone accessories, helping homeowners create something bold, visually appealing and with a high value for money.

To find out more about using stone in minimalist luxury bathrooms, contact ACS Designer Bathrooms.

