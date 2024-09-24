X Users Can View Posts from Accounts That Blocked Them

X, formerly known as Twitter, is changing its blocking feature, allowing blocked users to view public posts from the accounts that blocked them. While blocked users still won’t be able to interact with posts, they will now have access to view them. Elon Musk, the owner of X, confirmed this in a statement on Monday, explaining that while blocked users can’t engage with posts, they will still be able to see them.

Previously, when you were blocked by someone on X, you would see a “You’re blocked” message if you tried to view their profile. This blocked you from seeing:

Any posts from the person who blocked you

Replies to their posts

Media they had uploaded

Their followers and following list

But according to a source from X speaking with The Verge, this change is happening because blocked users could already view posts by either logging out or using a different account.

Some Verge staff pointed out that X already blocks users from viewing certain profiles when logged out, making this new change even more noticeable. Still, the update is meant to reflect something people could already do with some workarounds.

Musk Advocates for Removing Block Function

This adjustment aligns with Elon Musk’s long-standing criticism of the block feature. Over a year ago, he said the block button “makes no sense” and that it should only be used for blocking direct messages. He also hinted that the feature would be removed entirely and replaced with a stronger mute function, which would stop users from interacting with an account but not from seeing posts.

Earlier this year, X’s Engineering team previewed this change, saying blocked users would be able to view posts to “identify and report bad content.” While they didn’t give a specific rollout date, it is now clear that the feature is part of a broader shift in how blocking works on the platform.

This change has raised concerns about the potential for abuse, as it may allow blocked users to continue monitoring the accounts of those who blocked them, potentially leading to harassment.

Featured Image courtesy of DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

