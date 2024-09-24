Telegram’s New Rules: Phone Numbers and IPs Can Be Shared with Police

Telegram has updated its privacy policy to disclose users’ phone numbers and IP addresses to authorities if they are suspected of criminal activities. This change was first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed through Telegram’s recent privacy policy update.

The policy now states that if the company receives a valid legal request from judicial authorities confirming the user is a criminal suspect, Telegram will conduct a legal analysis and may reveal the suspect’s phone number and IP address to the relevant authorities.

This move represents a significant shift for Telegram, a platform known for its reluctance to comply with legal requests. Historically, Telegram had only handed over information in cases involving terror suspects. The platform’s law enforcement policy previously stated that Telegram may provide IP addresses and phone numbers if a court order confirms a user as a terror suspect. However, this has now been extended to broader criminal activity that violates Telegram’s Terms of Service.

Pavel Durov, Telegram’s CEO, explained in a post on his Telegram channel that these changes are aimed at deterring criminals from exploiting the platform’s features, particularly the search function. Telegram’s search capability allows users to find public channels and bots, which Durov admitted has been misused to facilitate illegal activities, such as the sale of illicit goods. He reiterated that the company will not allow bad actors to compromise the integrity of the platform, which serves almost a billion users globally.

Telegram Steps Up Content Moderation

Durov’s statement comes amid broader moderation efforts within Telegram. In addition to the privacy policy change, Telegram is ramping up its content moderation by employing artificial intelligence and human moderators to identify and remove problematic content from its search results.

This effort follows earlier changes, including:

Adjusting the platform’s language around private chat moderation

Disabling of the “People Nearby” feature, which was being misused

Pausing media uploads to its anonymous blogging tool, Telegraph

These changes come shortly after Durov’s arrest in August by French authorities on charges related to illegal activities conducted on Telegram. While Durov denies these charges, the incident has accelerated Telegram’s efforts to crack down on criminal misuse of the platform.

Telegram’s new transparency policy will now include quarterly reports disclosing whether user information has been provided to authorities. This is part of a broader strategy to improve the platform’s moderation and transparency practices. However, how these changes will impact Telegram’s user base, particularly those who rely on the app’s privacy features, remains unclear. The platform continues to offer users options like disappearing messages, end-to-end encryption, and the ability to use the service without a SIM card, while maintaining that it has not disclosed any user messages to third parties.

Reports from The New York Times highlight the platform’s ongoing struggle with illegal content. The report uncovered thousands of channels linked to terrorism, child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking, and extremism, further illustrating Telegram’s need to address its reputation for lax moderation.

Featured Image courtesy of Rubaitul Azad on Unsplash

