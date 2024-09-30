DMR News

CATL Confirms Small Disruption After Battery Plant Fire in Ningde

ByYasmeeta Oon

Sep 30, 2024

China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) announced that a fire at its battery factory in Fujian province has caused limited disruption to production, with a relatively small number of products affected. The company reassured that the overall impact on its operations is expected to be minimal. The fire occurred at noon on Sunday in Ningde, where CATL’s battery production facilities are located, and is currently under investigation.

In its response, CATL emphasized, “The product volume affected is relatively small, and the impact to CATL’s overall production operation is relatively small.” No casualties were reported as a result of the blaze.

CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer and Tesla’s key supplier, is recognized for its high reliability and production yield, employing unique manufacturing techniques and management practices. The factory where the incident took place is in the company’s core battery production base, known as the “Z base,” a state-of-the-art facility located just 10 minutes from CATL’s headquarters in Ningde.

According to local media, the fire was extinguished by 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. The incident comes months after a tragic fire at a South Korean battery maker, Aricell, which resulted in 23 fatalities. That fire was attributed to a rush to meet production deadlines, with police linking it to overlooked quality issues in the manufacturing process.

Featured Image courtesy of Forbes Italia

Yasmeeta Oon

