Palworld Pushes Mobile Launch Despite Nintendo Lawsuit

Palworld, the creature-catching game often referred to as “Pokémon with guns,” is pressing forward with its mobile launch plans, despite a patent infringement lawsuit from Nintendo.

The indie developer Pocketpair announced its partnership with Krafton, the company behind the widely successful PUBG: Battlegrounds, to develop and release a mobile version of Palworld. Krafton will manage the adaptation through its PUBG Studios division, the same team responsible for the 2018 mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Palworld gained rapid popularity after its January release on PC and Xbox, captivating players with its open-world exploration of the Palpagos Islands, where they can capture and battle creatures that resemble Pokémon. However, in September, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair, claiming that the game infringes on several patents related to Pokémon gameplay mechanics. The legal battle has already delayed Palworld’s release in Japan across all platforms, though it has launched on the PlayStation 5 elsewhere.

Krafton and Pocketpair appear determined to move forward despite the lawsuit. In a post translated from Korean, Krafton confirmed its goal to “faithfully reinterpret” Palworld’s “main fun elements” for mobile devices, promising a thoughtful adaptation rather than a simple mobile port. Given Krafton’s prior success with PUBG Mobile, which exceeded expectations upon its release in 2018, there is optimism that the mobile version of Palworld will offer a similarly robust experience.

Krafton’s acquisition of the license to develop the mobile version of Palworld signals a broader ambition to expand the game’s reach. The free-to-play model, which has proven effective in mobile markets like China, is a likely choice for Palworld’s mobile iteration, as the PC and console versions currently require an upfront purchase.

Nintendo May Expand Legal Fight Globally

The ongoing legal dispute stems from Nintendo’s claim that Palworld’s mechanics, specifically those related to capturing creatures, bear too much resemblance to Pokémon’s patented features.

Nintendo’s lawsuit in Japan has already caused significant delays, and there are rumors that the company may extend its legal actions to other countries. Yahoo Japan reported that Nintendo has filed four patent applications, some of which could lead to further legal challenges outside Japan.

Meanwhile, Pocketpair has publicly responded to the accusations, stating that they are “unaware of the specific patents we are accused of infringing upon.”

Nintendo has also recently taken action against the growing presence of Switch emulators, which allow users to play Nintendo games on non-Nintendo hardware. This is part of a wider legal strategy from the gaming giant to protect its intellectual property, as demonstrated by the shutdown of the Ryujinx emulator.

Featured Image courtesy of Palworld

