Nintendo and Pokémon Company Take Pocketpair To Court Over Palworld Game

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair, the Japanese developer behind the game Palworld, for patent infringement. The lawsuit was filed in Tokyo and targets Palworld, a game often described by players as resembling Pokémon but with the addition of firearms.

Released in Early Access on January 18, Palworld quickly became opular, selling 15 million copies on Steam and amassing 25 million players in just a month.

The Pokémon Company previously indicated it was investigating a game released in January 2024 that appeared to infringe upon intellectual property rights. With the investigation concluded, the company has taken legal action, seeking an injunction and damages. In its statement, Nintendo outlined that the lawsuit aims to address what it describes as infringement on multiple patents by Palworld.

Pocketpair has responded to the lawsuit, stating that they are currently unaware of the specific patents they are being accused of infringing. The company expressed disappointment at being drawn into legal matters and noted that this would divert attention away from game development. However, Pocketpair assured fans that they would continue their efforts to support indie developers and protect creative ideas.

Palworld’s Gameplay Delves into Darker Elements

CEO Takuro Mizobe had previously emphasized that Palworld underwent legal reviews and was not subject to any legal complaints before its release. While acknowledging that some aspects of the game may remind fans of Pokémon, Mizobe asserted that Palworld differs significantly, comparing it more to Ark: Survival Evolved and Valheim in its darker themes.

The game allows players to befriend creatures known as “Pals” to defend them from poachers, but it also includes options for darker gameplay elements, such as killing and consuming the Pals, forcing them to fight to the death, or even selling them into slavery.

Featured Image courtesy of Pocketpair

Follow us for more updates on the Nintendo and Pocketpair lawsuit.