DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Asia-Pacific Latest Technology

Nintendo and Pokémon Company Take Pocketpair To Court Over Palworld Game

ByHilary Ong

Sep 21, 2024

Nintendo and Pokémon Company Take Pocketpair To Court Over Palworld Game

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair, the Japanese developer behind the game Palworld, for patent infringement. The lawsuit was filed in Tokyo and targets Palworld, a game often described by players as resembling Pokémon but with the addition of firearms.

Released in Early Access on January 18, Palworld quickly became opular, selling 15 million copies on Steam and amassing 25 million players in just a month.

The Pokémon Company previously indicated it was investigating a game released in January 2024 that appeared to infringe upon intellectual property rights. With the investigation concluded, the company has taken legal action, seeking an injunction and damages. In its statement, Nintendo outlined that the lawsuit aims to address what it describes as infringement on multiple patents by Palworld.

Pocketpair has responded to the lawsuit, stating that they are currently unaware of the specific patents they are being accused of infringing. The company expressed disappointment at being drawn into legal matters and noted that this would divert attention away from game development. However, Pocketpair assured fans that they would continue their efforts to support indie developers and protect creative ideas.

Palworld’s Gameplay Delves into Darker Elements

CEO Takuro Mizobe had previously emphasized that Palworld underwent legal reviews and was not subject to any legal complaints before its release. While acknowledging that some aspects of the game may remind fans of Pokémon, Mizobe asserted that Palworld differs significantly, comparing it more to Ark: Survival Evolved and Valheim in its darker themes.

The game allows players to befriend creatures known as “Pals” to defend them from poachers, but it also includes options for darker gameplay elements, such as killing and consuming the Pals, forcing them to fight to the death, or even selling them into slavery.

Featured Image courtesy of Pocketpair

Follow us for more updates on the Nintendo and Pocketpair lawsuit.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Tesla and Nvidia Boost Nasdaq to One of Its Best Days in 2024
Sep 21, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Fed Rate Cut Seen as Politically Driven, Likely to Escalate Inflation
Sep 20, 2024 Dayne Lee
LinkedIn Quietly Opts Users into AI Data Training Without Consent
Sep 20, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801