WuXi AppTec Explores Sale of Key Units Amid U.S. Restrictions

China’s WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics are considering the sale of parts of their pharmaceutical operations as U.S. national security concerns tighten restrictions on Chinese biotech firms. WuXi AppTec is reportedly looking to sell its cell and gene therapy unit, WuXi Advanced Therapies, which operates four facilities in Philadelphia, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. Meanwhile, WuXi Biologics is working with advisers to gauge interest in its European production assets.

The moves come after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last month aiming to restrict business with several Chinese biotech firms, including WuXi AppTec, citing national security risks. The bill, passed by a 306 to 81 majority, now awaits consideration by the U.S. Senate and could reach President Joe Biden’s desk for final approval.

In response, China’s foreign ministry condemned the bill, calling it “discriminatory” and urging the U.S. to cease using “excuses” to pressure Chinese companies. WuXi AppTec and WuXi Biologics did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the matter.

