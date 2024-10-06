Spotify Launches Automatic Offline Backup Playlist for Premium Users

Spotify has launched a new feature called Offline Backup for Premium users, which automatically creates a playlist when users lose internet connection.

This playlist pulls together recently queued and played tracks, along with cached songs already downloaded on the user’s device. It’s designed for situations like airplane mode or off-the-grid trips, ensuring music continues without requiring manual downloads.

How Offline Backup Works

The Offline Backup feature works alongside Spotify’s existing offline mode, which users manually trigger by downloading songs. However, unlike the standard mode, Offline Backup automatically prepares a playlist without user input. As users continue to listen, the playlist will update based on their habits, evolving with their most recent tracks.

This playlist appears automatically in the Home tab when the user goes offline. From there, users can filter it by artist, genre, or mood, allowing them to find exactly what they want to listen to more easily. For quick access, users can also add the playlist to their library.

To start using Offline Backup, Premium subscribers need to activate it manually:

Open the Spotify app and navigate to Settings.

Select Data Saving and Offline or Storage.

Toggle the Offline Listening option on.

After enabling this, users must have played at least five songs recently for the playlist to be generated. If the playlist doesn’t appear right away, Spotify recommends checking that the app is updated.

This feature is available globally for Premium users on both iOS and Android devices. It’s part of a series of updates from Spotify, following the recent introduction of daylist and expanded access to AI Playlists for Premium subscribers. Daylist creates playlists that shift throughout the day based on mood and habits, while AI Playlists use artificial intelligence to curate custom music selections for users.

Offline Backup offers a more convenient way to enjoy music offline, removing the need for advance planning or manual downloads while adapting to each user’s personal listening style.

Featured Image courtesy of Spotify

