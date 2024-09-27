Spotify AI Playlists Now Available for Premium Users in the US

Spotify is expanding its use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music streaming by rolling out the AI Playlist feature for Premium users in the US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

This beta tool, initially launched for Premium users in the UK and Australia in April 2024, enables users to generate custom playlists using text prompts. The feature allows users to create playlists based on specific prompts such as genre, mood, or artist preferences, or they can input more niche prompts like animals, activities, and even emojis. Spotify provides several example prompts, including “Upbeat folk music for a scenic fall road trip” and “2000 era hype jams for the tailgate.”

Personalization Through Listening Habits

The AI Playlist tool personalizes playlist creation by drawing on users’ listening habits to tailor results to individual tastes. For those looking for further refinement, users can adjust their playlists with additional prompts, such as asking for a playlist that is “less peppy” or requesting to exclude certain artists, like “hold the Nickelback.”

While this tool aims to simplify playlist creation, it marks a shift in how users engage with their music choices. Instead of manually curating playlists or selecting those created by other users, the algorithm now handles much of the personalization process.

Spotify has highlighted that the AI Playlist tool produces the best results when using prompts related to genre, mood, or specific artists, but the platform encourages experimentation with other types of prompts, including movie characters or colors.

Despite these options, some critics argue that the increasing reliance on AI reduces the personal touch that comes from creating playlists tied to personal experiences or memories. Instead of selecting songs that evoke specific memories or that friends might recommend, the AI becomes the primary driver in shaping users’ music selections.

The AI Playlist feature is accessible through the Spotify mobile app for Premium subscribers. To create a custom playlist:

Navigate to Your Library in the bottom right corner of the app.

in the bottom right corner of the app. Tap the + button in the top right corner.

in the top right corner. Select AI Playlist from the options provided.

from the options provided. Use the pop-up chat tool to input your desired playlist characteristics, such as genre, mood, or artists.

The feature is being rolled out gradually, so not all users may have immediate access to it.

Featured Image courtesy of Spotify

Follow us for more tech news updates.