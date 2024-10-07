New Research Shows Martian and Lunar Sand Could Be Used for Bricks

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin have uncovered a groundbreaking technique for converting sand found on Mars and the Moon into solid bricks, marking a significant step toward establishing sustainable colonies on these celestial bodies.

As space agencies and private companies continue their plans to build settlements in space, the ability to create building materials from local resources could drastically reduce reliance on materials transported from Earth.

The team of scientists has developed a method that uses carbon nanotubes to bind regolith, the loose rocks, sand, and dust that cover the surfaces of Mars and the Moon. The process, which requires only minimal energy and operates at low temperatures, is especially suited for space conditions. These regolith-based bricks demonstrate impressive strength, with the most durable examples achieving compressive strength levels of up to 100 MPa, surpassing some of the strongest concretes used on Earth.

Additionally, the blocks possess unique electrical conductivity, enabling them to act as internal sensors that can monitor the structural health of extraterrestrial buildings. This capacity for self-monitoring offers an added layer of safety by detecting early signs of damage in space structures.

Findings Could Revolutionize Construction on Earth

Beyond their potential for space colonization, the findings of the research team suggest promising applications for construction on Earth. By incorporating a nanomaterial similar to carbon nanotubes, called graphene, into conventional concrete, the material’s strength could be improved by up to 40 percent. This enhancement would reduce the amount of concrete required for building projects, potentially lowering pollution from concrete production, which is responsible for approximately 8 percent of global CO2 emissions.

Similar research has been conducted previously, including a study by the University of Central Florida (UCF), where scientists explored the use of lunar regolith to create bricks. UCF’s team, led by Associate Professor Ranajay Ghosh, employed a technique that combined 3D printing and binder jet technology to create bricks from lunar soil using saltwater as a binding agent. These bricks were specifically designed to endure the harsh conditions of space and could aid NASA in establishing long-term bases on the Moon.

Jonathan Coleman, who leads the Trinity College project, emphasized the importance of using local resources in future space construction. He explained that building semi-permanent bases on the Moon or Mars will rely heavily on available regolith and water, with minimal materials and additives brought from Earth.

Featured Image courtesy of nemchinowa/Getty Images/iStockphoto

