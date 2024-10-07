Harris Blasts Arkansas Governor’s Comments About Her Lack of Biological Children

Vice President Kamala Harris responded sharply to remarks made by Arkansas GOP Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who suggested that Harris “doesn’t have anything keeping her humble” because she doesn’t have children.

Harris’s Response

In an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast with host Alex Cooper, Harris stated:

“I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble.”

Harris emphasized the importance of community and support among women, adding:

“Two, there are a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life, and I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up.”

Harris, who is a stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s two children, spoke about her family dynamics:

“We have our family by blood and then we have our family by love. And I have both. And I consider it to be a real blessing.”

She elaborated on her relationship with her stepchildren, Cole and Ella Emhoff, stating:

“They are my children. And I love those kids to death, and family comes in many forms.”

Context of Huckabee Sanders’ Comments

Last month, Huckabee Sanders, who previously served in former President Donald Trump’s administration, made her comments during a town hall, saying:

“My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

In a follow-up statement, Huckabee Sanders clarified that she “would never criticize a woman for not having children.” However, she reiterated her point, asserting that Harris’s admission implies she does not believe leaders should be humble. Huckabee Sanders stated:

“This explains her arrogant claim that she alone can fix our nation’s problems after spending the last four years making them worse.”

Senator JD Vance of Ohio, Trump’s running mate, has made similar comments, suggesting in 2021 that Democrats without biological children are “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.” He claimed these women want to make the rest of the country miserable as well.

When asked about Vance’s remarks and their implications for women who cannot conceive or have children naturally, Harris described them as “mean and mean-spirited.”

“I think that most Americans want leaders who understand that the measure of their strength isn’t who you beat down. The real measure of strength of a leader is who you lift up,” she added.

Harris on Trump’s Recent Comments

During the interview, Cooper also asked Harris about Trump’s comments made last month at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Trump had said:

“Under a future Trump administration, you will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger. You’re not going to be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems today. You will be protected, and I will be your protector.”

He added,

“Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free.”

Harris criticized Trump, attributing blame to him for nominating three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“They did just as he intended,” Harris remarked, highlighting that “there are now 20 states with Trump abortion bans, including bans that make no exceptions for rape or incest.”

The Consequences of Trump’s Statements

Harris pointed out the contradictions in Trump’s comments regarding women’s rights.

“This is the same guy that is now saying that?” she asked, referencing Trump’s claims about protecting women. “This is the same guy that said women should be punished for having abortions? This is the same guy who uses the same kind of language he does to describe women? So yeah, there you go.”

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Harris’s statements.

Kamala Harris’s rebuttal to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ comments underscores the ongoing debate about women’s roles, leadership, and family dynamics in politics. As the 2024 election approaches, these discussions will likely continue to shape the political landscape, highlighting differing views on women’s empowerment, family structures, and leadership qualities.

The discourse surrounding these issues reflects broader societal conversations about how women are perceived and the qualities that define effective leadership. Harris’s comments not only defend her position but also resonate with many women who feel similarly marginalized by stereotypical assumptions about motherhood and leadership.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

