LEGO Removes Crypto Scam from Homepage After Being Hacked

LEGO Group, the well-known toy manufacturer, has reportedly eliminated a “LEGO Coin” token scam that briefly appeared on its homepage following a hack on October 5. The incident has raised concerns regarding online security and phishing schemes targeting consumers.

The fraudulent token was first spotted by an X user and LEGO enthusiast, ZTBricks. The scam promised “secret rewards” to individuals who purchased LEGO Coin, with several screenshots shared on X showcasing the deceptive message:

“Our new LEGO Coin is officially out! Buy the LEGO Coin today and unlock secret rewards!”

Upon clicking the “Buy Now” button beneath this message, users were directed to a phishing site designed to deceive them into providing personal information or making unauthorized transactions.

LEGO’s Response

While LEGO has not made a public statement about the incident, the scam message and “Buy Now” link were removed from its homepage shortly after being discovered. LEGO reportedly informed Engadget, a consumer tech product platform, that the cryptocurrency scam was visible for only a brief period and emphasized that no user accounts were compromised.

According to LEGO’s communication:

“The issue has been resolved. No user accounts have been compromised, and customers can continue shopping as usual.”

The company also mentioned that the cause of the breach had been identified and measures were being implemented to prevent future occurrences.

Timeline of the Incident

The LEGO Coin scam first appeared on the company’s homepage at 1:00 AM UTC on October 5 and was removed approximately 75 minutes later. The incident coincided with 3:00 AM in Billund, Denmark, where LEGO’s main office is located. This suggests that the quick response was crucial in mitigating potential damage from the phishing attempt.

This is not the first time LEGO has hinted at an interest in digital assets. In March 2021, the company’s X account posted a brief video that included the hashtag “#NFT,” indicating a potential move into the non-fungible token space. However, the post was removed shortly after it gained attention, leaving many speculating about LEGO’s future plans in the digital realm.

In April 2022, LEGO Group’s holding company, KIRKBI, made headlines by investing $1 billion in Epic Games, the video game publisher known for its popular game Fortnite. This investment was aimed at accelerating LEGO’s Metaverse initiatives, signaling the company’s interest in exploring digital and immersive experiences.

Impact of Cryptocurrency Scams

The LEGO Coin incident highlights a larger issue within the cryptocurrency space, where scams continue to pose significant risks to consumers. According to a report by blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer, scammers stole approximately $127 million from victims in Q3 2024, with $46 million of that amount taken in September alone. This statistic emphasizes the need for increased awareness and vigilance among consumers, especially in the face of evolving phishing tactics.

To protect themselves from potential scams, consumers should consider the following precautions:

Verify Sources : Always double-check the legitimacy of websites and offers before making purchases or providing personal information.

: Always double-check the legitimacy of websites and offers before making purchases or providing personal information. Look for Red Flags : Be cautious of messages that promise unrealistic rewards or seem too good to be true.

: Be cautious of messages that promise unrealistic rewards or seem too good to be true. Use Secure Payment Methods : Opt for payment methods that offer buyer protection.

: Opt for payment methods that offer buyer protection. Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest scams and security practices in the cryptocurrency and digital asset space.

The removal of the LEGO Coin scam from LEGO Group’s homepage underscores the ongoing challenges faced by companies in safeguarding their digital platforms. As scammers become increasingly sophisticated, it is imperative for organizations to remain vigilant and proactive in their security measures.

The LEGO Group’s commitment to resolving the issue and preventing future incidents reflects a dedication to consumer trust and safety. As they navigate the digital landscape, LEGO and other companies must continue to adapt and respond to emerging threats in the ever-evolving world of online commerce.

Key Details of the LEGO Scam Incident Information Incident Date October 5 Discovery by LEGO enthusiast ZTBricks Scam Message “Our new LEGO Coin is officially out!” Duration on Homepage Approximately 75 minutes Company Response No user accounts compromised; issue resolved Historical Interest in Digital Assets Has hinted at NFT interest; significant investment in Epic Games Q3 2024 Cryptocurrency Scam Losses $127 million September 2024 Scam Losses $46 million

Featured image credit: tdm911 via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR