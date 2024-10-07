DMR News

Saudi Arabia Eyes Further Investment in Nintendo as Shares Reach $5.8 Billion

ByHilary Ong

Oct 7, 2024

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) currently holds a significant stake in Nintendo, owning 8.5% of the company’s shares, valued at $5.8 billion. This follows an initial purchase in 2022, when the PIF acquired 5% of Nintendo’s shares, equating to nearly 6.5 million shares worth approximately $3 billion. The fund’s investment strategy encompasses a broad array of companies, reflecting its ambition to diversify and expand its global footprint.

The PIF has been actively investing billions across various industries over recent years. A notable component of this strategy is the Savvy Games Group, a subsidiary focused on consolidating game-related assets. This strategic move positions the PIF to potentially increase its stake in Nintendo further, with discussions ongoing about acquiring additional shares. Saudi Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud has underscored this interest, emphasizing potential opportunities for further investments in companies like Nintendo.

“There are always opportunities” – Saudi Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud

Beyond Nintendo, the PIF has made substantial investments in other gaming and entertainment companies. It currently holds nearly 9% of Koei Tecmo and around 9% of EA stock. In addition, the fund injected $1 billion into the Embracer Group in 2022 and made strategic acquisitions such as Scopely, a renowned mobile game developer.

The PIF’s comprehensive investment strategy suggests that its Savvy Games Group subsidiary may pursue more acquisitions throughout the year and into 2025. Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group, has expressed the potential for further acquisitions. This aligns with the PIF’s broader vision to establish a formidable presence in the gaming sector.

Overall, the PIF’s investment in Nintendo represents a significant portion of its portfolio, underscoring its commitment to expanding its influence within the gaming industry. The fund’s $5.8 billion investment translates to about 11.45 million shares, marking a substantial 8.5% ownership in Nintendo.

Featured Image courtesy of Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Hilary Ong

