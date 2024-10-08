DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Blockchain Latest

NFTs Weekly Sales Volumes Hit Highest Level Since August

ByDayne Lee

Oct 8, 2024

NFTs Weekly Sales Volumes Hit Highest Level Since August

Weekly sales volumes of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have surged, reaching the highest levels since August after experiencing a period of lagging sales amid a broader market downturn.

According to data from the NFT market tracker CryptoSlam!, weekly NFT sales between September 30 and October 6 exceeded $84.9 million. This figure marks the highest weekly sales volume since the week ending August 25, when NFT sales topped $93 million.

Historically, the weekly sales volume for NFTs peaked at over $2.2 billion during the week of August 23 to August 29, 2021, as reported by CryptoSlam!.

Performance of Top Blockchains

Despite the overall increase in NFT sales, three of the top five blockchains for NFTs—Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana—recorded lower trading volumes compared to the previous week.

In contrast, Mythos Chain emerged as a notable contender, registering substantial gains. It climbed to second place behind Ethereum with over $15 million in sales, reflecting a staggering 6,000% increase over the past seven days.

Polygon also performed well, experiencing a 210% rise in weekly sales volume.

The NFT collection Dmarket dominated sales in the last week, achieving over $14 million across 537,714 transactions.

Rise in Buyer Activity

In addition to the increase in total weekly sales volume, the number of NFT buyers has also risen. CryptoSlam! data reveals that more than 839,000 NFT buyers participated in the last seven days, marking an almost 22% increase from the previous week.

There was a notable uptick in transactions as well, with over two million total recorded, representing a 71% jump from the prior week.

Despite the recent surge in activity, the broader NFT market continues to grapple with challenges in regaining ground and achieving the highs seen in previous years. According to CryptoSlam!, NFTs recorded $303 million in sales in September, a decrease from $373 million in August.

So far, March 2024 has been the market’s strongest month, with total sales volume reaching $1.6 billion.

Lifespan of NFT Collections

An August 20 report by NFT Evening analysts indicated that 96% of the approximately 5,000 NFT collections examined were considered inactive in 2024. Notably, over a third of these collections became defunct in 2023.

The report found that the average lifespan of NFT collections was just over a year, highlighting the volatile nature of this digital asset class.

The recent uptick in NFT sales volumes, coupled with an increase in buyer activity, suggests a resurgence of interest in the NFT market. However, the persistent challenges faced by many collections indicate that the market is still navigating a complex landscape.

As the NFT ecosystem continues to evolve, it will be crucial for creators, investors, and collectors to stay informed about trends and market dynamics. The volatility and short lifespan of many collections serve as a reminder of the inherent risks involved in this rapidly changing space.

Key Metrics on NFT Sales and ActivityInformation
Weekly Sales Volume (Sept. 30 – Oct. 6)Over $84.9 million
Highest Weekly Sales Volume SinceWeek ending August 25 ($93 million)
Historical Peak Weekly SalesOver $2.2 billion (Aug. 23 – Aug. 29, 2021)
Performance of Mythos ChainOver $15 million in sales (6,000% increase)
Performance of Polygon210% rise in weekly sales volume
Top NFT CollectionDmarket (over $14 million across 537,714 transactions)
Number of NFT BuyersOver 839,000 (22% increase)
Total TransactionsOver 2 million (71% increase)
September NFT Sales$303 million (down from $373 million in August)
Strongest Month in 2024March ($1.6 billion in sales)
Inactive NFT Collections96% of examined collections considered inactive
Average Lifespan of NFT CollectionsJust over a year

Featured image credit: Freepik

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Elizabeth Warren and John Deaton Set for Two October Debates
Oct 8, 2024 Dayne Lee
Samsung apologizes after missing third-quarter profit expectations
Oct 8, 2024 Yasmeeta Oon
Judge Orders Google to Open Play Store to Rivals
Oct 8, 2024 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801