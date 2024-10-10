LinkedIn Expands Gaming Universe with Brain-Teasing Tango

LinkedIn, the professional networking giant, is making waves in the casual gaming arena with the launch of its fourth game, Tango. Building on the success of its previous endeavors, LinkedIn introduced three games in May, with Queens emerging as a fan favorite.

This new addition, Tango, a logic puzzle game, aims to captivate users with its intricate challenges. The decision to delve deeper into gaming is part of LinkedIn’s broader strategy to boost user engagement and attract new members.

Queens has become a sensation among LinkedIn users. Designed by Thomas Snyder, a scientist and winner of the 2018 World Puzzle Championship, Queens requires players to strategically place a crown emoji in each row and column of a grid. Its similarity to Sudoku has made it appealing to puzzle enthusiasts. A survey conducted by LinkedIn revealed that out of approximately 900 members, 83% named Queens as their favorite game on the platform.

Despite its popularity, LinkedIn remains committed to keeping its games free for users. The company’s games editor, Paolo Pasco, who has a history of crafting crossword puzzles for The New York Times, contributes to the development of these engaging games. LinkedIn promotes its games prominently on its homepage and within the app’s My Network tab. Interestingly, 40% of players access these games through links shared in conversations or posts, highlighting the social aspect of gaming on the platform.

LinkedIn’s foray into gaming aligns with its goal to enhance user interaction and enjoyment. According to Lakshman Somasundaram, Director of Product Management at LinkedIn, fun plays a crucial role in fostering workplace excellence. Daniel Roth, the company’s Editor-in-Chief, emphasizes that these games are designed for brief daily engagement, serving as a refreshing break at the start of the day or between projects.

“You start with your game score and you move on to other areas” – Daniel Roth

LinkedIn’s strategic approach includes making its games easily shareable. Users can copy and share scores and links with connections or post them publicly. This feature encourages friendly competition and boosts visibility across the network. The company’s spokesperson noted that professionals engage with these games regularly, even during weekends.

“Professionals are playing games regularly, even on the weekends” – LinkedIn spokesperson

The introduction of Tango reflects LinkedIn’s commitment to diversifying its offerings without monetizing gameplay. The company’s revenue model focuses on recruiting services and advertising rather than charging for games. This approach distinguishes LinkedIn from other platforms that often monetize through in-app purchases or subscriptions.

LinkedIn’s App Store ranking tends to dip on weekends, indicating lower usage when professionals aren’t at work. However, this trend hasn’t deterred the company from pursuing its gaming initiatives. By providing casual yet intellectually stimulating games, LinkedIn aims to keep users engaged even outside traditional working hours.

The enthusiasm for Queens is palpable among users, as evidenced by Joe Weinman’s humorous declaration:

“I’d sooner give up my left arm than give up Queens” – Joe Weinman

Similarly, Emily Ritter appreciates the mental challenge that Queens offers:

“It’s just kind of a fun brainteaser” – Emily Ritter

LinkedIn’s venture into casual gaming is more than just an attempt to entertain; it’s a strategic move to foster community and engagement within its user base. By integrating games into its platform, LinkedIn offers professionals a unique way to connect and unwind while maintaining focus on career development.

Featured Image courtesy of LinkedIn

Follow us for more tech news updates.