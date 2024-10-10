MediaTek Launches Flagship Chipset Ready for AI and Tri-Fold Phones

MediaTek has officially revealed its latest flagship mobile chipset, the Dimensity 9400, designed with future-forward features alongside standard performance upgrades. Built on a 3nm process, the chipset promises up to 40% more power efficiency than its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300. It features one Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.62GHz, supported by three Arm Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores, delivering 35% faster single-core and 28% faster multi-core performance compared to the 9300.

The 9400 chipset also includes Arm’s 12-core Immortalis-G925 GPU, offering 40% faster ray tracing. On the AI front, MediaTek has integrated its eighth-generation NPU, which supports lightweight AI model training on-device, improving large language model prompt performance by 80%. The NPU also supports AI video generation and introduces a developer framework for building agentic applications—AI capable of executing tasks independently.

In preparation for the potential rise of tri-fold phones, the Dimensity 9400 includes support for scaling content across extended screens. However, MediaTek is not the first to introduce this feature.

MediaTek expects the 9400 to hit the market in Q4 of this year, with the chipset likely to power flagship devices from Chinese manufacturers such as Vivo and Oppo. It remains uncertain whether the 9400 will reach US markets, where Qualcomm chipsets are dominant in popular Android devices.

Featured Image courtesy of Wccftech

Follow us for more updates on MediaTek.